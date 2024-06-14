I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem
Biden Demands More Gun Control After SCOTUS Shoots Down the Administrative State
It's Time to Crush Our Opponents
The DOJ Says It 'Determined' Attorney General Merrick Garland Is Innocent
The Latest Case of a CCP-Linked Individual Threatening America's Economic Interests, Natio...
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules'
Judge Blocks Biden's Updated Title IX Regulations in Four States
House Passes NDAA With Key Pro-Life Provisions
Lia Thomas' Former Teammate Weighs in After He Is Banned From Competing in...
Expect to Keep Hearing This Democratic Talking Point After New Poll
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's Why Left-Wing Groups Are Suing the Biden Administration
Another Poll Shows Big Trouble for Biden
Father’s Day With Hamas Terrorists
Tipsheet

Ingraham: If Trump Wins, MAGA Coalition Could Be in Power for Decades

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 14, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham believes if former President Trump chooses a strong running mate and wins the election, his coalition will have a positive impact on the world for decades to come. 

Advertisement

“It's time for everyone now in the GOP to acknowledge that Trump was right,” she said Thursday on “Ingraham Angle.” “He was right about the economy. He was right about the courts. He was right about the border, illegal aliens, China and U.S. trade — and he's delivered tangible results, all while being hilarious and entertaining.  

“Remember back in the 1820, if you know your history, 1830s—Andrew Jackson ran for president three times," she continued. "We had figures like John Calhoun and Henry Clay, Daniel Webster. Historian Arthur Schlesinger dubbed these years the ‘Age of Jackson.’ And if Trump wins, 150 years from now, this will be referred to as the ‘Age of Trump.’

“He dominates the policy debate in ways that no one has done since Reagan," Ingraham added. "It’s not even close. And if he picks a strong VP and we have every reason to believe he will. And if this new coalition becomes a governing coalition or it can be in power for 50 years, it could end up changing the world. And most importantly for us, for our kids or grandkids, saving America."

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement


 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani Leah Barkoukis
Lia Thomas' Former Teammate Weighs in After He Is Banned From Competing in Women's Sports Madeline Leesman
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests Rebecca Downs
I Found Something Kamala Is Good at and It's a Problem Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Left Speechless When Asked to Name Trump’s Crimes Townhall Video
Advertisement