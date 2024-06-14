Ingraham: If Trump Wins, MAGA Coalition Could Be in Power for Decades

Fox News’s Laura Ingraham believes if former President Trump chooses a strong running mate and wins the election, his coalition will have a positive impact on the world for decades to come.

“It's time for everyone now in the GOP to acknowledge that Trump was right,” she said Thursday on “Ingraham Angle.” “He was right about the economy. He was right about the courts. He was right about the border, illegal aliens, China and U.S. trade — and he's delivered tangible results, all while being hilarious and entertaining.

“Remember back in the 1820, if you know your history, 1830s—Andrew Jackson ran for president three times," she continued. "We had figures like John Calhoun and Henry Clay, Daniel Webster. Historian Arthur Schlesinger dubbed these years the ‘Age of Jackson.’ And if Trump wins, 150 years from now, this will be referred to as the ‘Age of Trump.’

“He dominates the policy debate in ways that no one has done since Reagan," Ingraham added. "It’s not even close. And if he picks a strong VP and we have every reason to believe he will. And if this new coalition becomes a governing coalition or it can be in power for 50 years, it could end up changing the world. And most importantly for us, for our kids or grandkids, saving America."

