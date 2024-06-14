It's Time to Crush Our Opponents
The Reason Why a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules'
Supreme Court Announces Decision on ATF Rule Classifying Bump Stocks As 'Machineguns'
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the...
New York Democrat Sounds the Alarm About Terror Threat From Southern Border
Hillary Clinton Angers Progressives With Latest Endorsement
Biden Says He Won't Pardon Hunter, but Will He Commute His Son's Sentence?
'Sit Down': AOC Called Out for Condemning Pro-Hamas Protests
Here's Why Left-Wing Groups Are Suing the Biden Administration
Another National Poll Spells Concern for Biden
Father’s Day With Hamas Terrorists
‘Record High’ of Americans Would Only Support Candidate With Their Abortion Views
Election Forecaster Makes Several Race Changes in Favor of Republicans
Tipsheet

There's Been an Update Regarding the Hunter Biden Laptop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 14, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Hunter Biden agreed to drop his laptop lawsuit against Rudy Guiliani and his former attorney Robert Costello that accused the two of being responsible for the “total annihilation” of his digital privacy.

Advertisement

The attorneys for the three parties filed an agreement on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that stipulated Biden would drop the suit. 

“This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference,” Giuliani’s attorney Joe Sibley told The New York Post in a statement, adding that Biden's legal team sought to dismiss the suit because “they know they have problems on the merits.”

Biden had alleged in September that Giuliani, Giuliani’s businesses, Costello and 10 unnamed individuals were “among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the 'total annihilation' of Plaintiff’s digital privacy.”

Biden’s attorney Paul Salvaty argued in the lawsuit that the defendants "have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data" that was "taken or stolen" from Biden's "devices or storage platforms."

The lawsuit also alleged that Biden's digital data was "manipulated, altered, and damaged" before it was sent to Giuliani and Costello. (NBC News)

Recommended

'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
Advertisement

US District Judge Jessica Clarke must green-light the motion to dismiss the lawsuit before it is finalized.

The filing comes days after Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony gun charges. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
The West Is Sick of the New Woke Jihadism Victor Davis Hanson
Another National Poll Spells Concern for Biden Guy Benson
The Reason Why a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy Matt Vespa
WHCA Weighs in After Biden Scolds Reporter for Not Playing by 'the Rules' Spencer Brown
James Carville Concedes There's One Voter Bloc Dems Are Absolutely Going to Lose Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'China's Going to Hate It': How States Are Preparing for War in the Pacific Spencer Brown
Advertisement