Police Department's Message to Beachgoers Concerning Rampant Theft Raises Eyebrows

Beachgoers in Honolulu, Hawaii, are being advised they should never leave their valuable belongings unattended, not even when they swim in the ocean.

“For those enjoying the beach, don’t leave valuables unattended on the sand,” the HPD said on its social media channels. “Instead, use a waterproof bag that you can take into the water with you.”

Advertisement

In April, HPD reported during a Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting that more than 160 thefts had taken place in the area in the prior month.

The reactions from locals were mixed.

“To take a waterproof bag in the water, that’s obnoxious to me,” said one Waikiki beachgoer. “I think it’s crazy. There’s no way I would put my stuff in the water with me,” said another beachgoer. But some Waikiki beach boys say theft on beaches is rising. “It is a real problem. It’s been getting worse. There’s more and more every week, especially with summer out of school,” said one beach boy. [...] “You can never be too safe. If you have to take an extra precaution, it’s too easy to do so,” said a beachgoer. (Hawaii News Now)

On Instagram, one respondent asked if the HPD message was a "joke" while another said, "How about arresting, prosecuting and locking up criminals?"

The message comes a month after the Hawaii Tourism Authority celebrated Honolulu being recognized as the “Safest City to Travel to in the World” in 2024 by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection.

“Our number one priority is public safety for all of us who live here, which thus extends to those who visit,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “It also shows that the aloha spirit permeates through our people, and travelers come away realizing all this and more. It reaffirms Hawai‘i as a global brand. And when you hear the word Honolulu — no matter where you are — travelers’ attitudes shift as there’s a deep respect for the people of this island.”