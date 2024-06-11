Top Pollster Says What Some Dems Are Already Muttering Behind Closed Doors About...
Tipsheet

Teens Face Prison Time for Leaving Skid Marks on 'Pride' Road Mural

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 11, 2024 10:00 AM

Three teens are facing jail time for intentionally making skid marks on a rainbow road mural in Spokane, Washington.

A 19-year-old and two minors were arrested Wednesday for first-degree malicious mischief for vandalizing the newly-painted crosswalk, which had previously been damaged when someone lit it on fire last month.

Witnesses at a nearby restaurant saw the teens on Lime Scooters riding over the mural and called police.

The scooter company blasted the teens' actions and said it will implement a no-ride zone around the road mural to protect it. 

“All of us at Lime condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms. At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane. Lime is taking immediate action against the perpetrators and doubling down on our support of Spokane Pride and Spokane Arts. Lime is proud to put time and resources into celebrating Pride Month each year and supporting LGBTQ+ organizations working to uplift and protect queer people in cities around the world. We will not let the hateful few spoil the joy of Pride Month in Spokane, and are grateful for those working to make Spokane more welcoming for all.”

The teens could face years behind bars for the act of vandalism. 

In March, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed legislation to redefine the state's hate crime statute to include the defacement of property, now considered a felony, and punishable by up to five years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine. 

The update was due to the original bill created in October 2023 in response to the vandalism of LGBTQ + landmarks in Spokane. 

On Thursday, June 6, a day after the incident, the updated law went into effect. (Daily Mail)

Critics pointed out the double standard in policing.


 

 

