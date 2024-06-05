Youngkin Frees Virginia of California's Electric Vehicle Mandate
Garland Doubles Down on Hiding Biden's Special Counsel Interview
Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question?
Massie Questions Garland on Legality of Appointing Special Counsel Jack Smith
Did You Catch the 'Greatest Hot Mic Ever' Moment From Sen. Joni Ernst?
With This Decision, Biden May Have Brought the US 'Dangerously Close' to World...
Democrat Mayor Praises Biden for Passing His Student Debt to Taxpayers
Has Nothing Been Learned in 15 Years Since the Iranian Green Movement Protests?
Here’s What Independent Voters Are Saying About Trump’s Guilty Verdict
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6...
Why Biden's Election Year Border 'Enforcement' Stunt Is an Insulting Sham
A Parental Rights Case May Be Headed to the Supreme Court
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview...
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

BMW Confronted About Why It Doesn't Display Pride Logo on Middle East Account. Here's Their Response.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 05, 2024 10:30 AM

As companies and federal agencies dusted off their pride logos for the month of June, BMW was no exception—in the West, that is. 

Responding to a post about “the new BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive,” which published on June 1, an X user wanted to know why the BMW Middle East social media account did not share the same rainbow version of its logo. 

Advertisement

Surprisingly, the company responded.

“This is an established practice at the BMW Group, which also takes into consideration market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects,” BMW replied. 

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

As X account Libs of TikTok highlighted, BMW is hardly the only company that changes its logo for its Western markets, but not Middle Eastern ones. 



Tags: LGBT WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
It Sure Looks Like This Biden HQ Clip of Trump's Fox News Interview Backfired Rebecca Downs
LIVE: Day 3 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Massie Questions Garland on Legality of Appointing Special Counsel Jack Smith Leah Barkoukis
Fox News Brought the Receipts When Biden's Crew Attacked Him Over This Story About Trump Matt Vespa
Is This Going to Be Biden's Answer Every Time He's Asked This Question? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When Trump's Secret Service Driver Tried to Testify for J6 Select Committee Rebecca Downs
Advertisement