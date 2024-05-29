The View's Sunny Hostin's Take on Caitlin Clark's Rise Was Laughably Predictable
Ken Burns Has an Anti-Trump Meltdown During College Commencement Address
Dennis Quaid Explains What Pushed Him Into Supporting Donald Trump
Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous...
China and Its Unholy Alliance Won't Stop at Taiwan
Here's What a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Would Mean for the Rest of...
Minimum Wage Folly
'Whatever They Can Get Him for Is Fine With Me'
The One Word a Majority of Consumers Used to Describe Fast Food Says...
The Campaign of Delusion
Here's What KJP Had to Say When Confronted About 'Full-Blown Freakout Mode' Reports
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau May Be Legal, but It’s Past Its Prime
The Swiss Policy to Reduce Inflation: Eliminate Tariffs
Winning the Messaging Battle, Part II
Tipsheet

In New Ad, Hogan Says Republicans Can't Count on His Vote

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 29, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan sent a message to Republicans loud and clear in a new ad released Tuesday: Republicans cannot count on his vote.

The former GOP governor emphasized that he will be independent if elected to the upper chamber. 

Advertisement

“I want to say this upfront: In the Senate, Republicans can’t count on my vote,” said Hogan, a moderate Republican. “But then again, neither can Democrats.”

“If they want my vote, they will have to do what is right for Maryland, not one political party,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I did as your governor, and it’s exactly the kind of senator I’ll be.”

Hogan added: “We won’t fix Washington without independent, common sense leaders who bring people together," he concludes in the new ad. 

The “Right for Maryland” ad is part of a $1 million ad buy that launched last week and included the former governor vowing to support legislation to codify abortion rights.

Recommended

Here's What KJP Had to Say When Confronted About 'Full-Blown Freakout Mode' Reports Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“As governor, I promised to uphold Maryland law on abortion, while providing over-the-counter birth control covered by insurance,” Hogan said in that ad. “And I kept my word. Today, with Roe overturned, many have asked what I’ll do in the United States Senate.

“I’ll support legislation that makes Roe the law of the land, in every state, so every woman can make her own choice,” Hogan continued. “I’m Larry Hogan, and I approve this message, because no one should come between a woman and her doctor.”


Tags: LARRY HOGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What KJP Had to Say When Confronted About 'Full-Blown Freakout Mode' Reports Rebecca Downs
Anti-Trump Account Should Have Never Posted This Tweet About De Niro and Famous GOP Actors Matt Vespa
The View's Sunny Hostin's Take on Caitlin Clark's Rise Was Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
'Whatever They Can Get Him for Is Fine With Me' Byron York
Ken Burns Has an Anti-Trump Meltdown During College Commencement Address Matt Vespa
A CBS News Report From Over 40 Years Ago Proves Global Warming Is the Ultimate Hoax Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What KJP Had to Say When Confronted About 'Full-Blown Freakout Mode' Reports Rebecca Downs
Advertisement