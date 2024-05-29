In New Ad, Hogan Says Republicans Can't Count on His Vote

Maryland Senate candidate Larry Hogan sent a message to Republicans loud and clear in a new ad released Tuesday: Republicans cannot count on his vote.

The former GOP governor emphasized that he will be independent if elected to the upper chamber.

“I want to say this upfront: In the Senate, Republicans can’t count on my vote,” said Hogan, a moderate Republican. “But then again, neither can Democrats.”

“If they want my vote, they will have to do what is right for Maryland, not one political party,” he continued. “That’s exactly what I did as your governor, and it’s exactly the kind of senator I’ll be.”

Hogan added: “We won’t fix Washington without independent, common sense leaders who bring people together," he concludes in the new ad.

The “Right for Maryland” ad is part of a $1 million ad buy that launched last week and included the former governor vowing to support legislation to codify abortion rights.

“As governor, I promised to uphold Maryland law on abortion, while providing over-the-counter birth control covered by insurance,” Hogan said in that ad. “And I kept my word. Today, with Roe overturned, many have asked what I’ll do in the United States Senate.

“I’ll support legislation that makes Roe the law of the land, in every state, so every woman can make her own choice,” Hogan continued. “I’m Larry Hogan, and I approve this message, because no one should come between a woman and her doctor.”



