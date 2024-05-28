‘General Hospital’ Actor Fatally Shot During Attempted Robbery in LA

Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who played Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the soap opera, was found by police at 3:25 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wactor was shot when he approached three men stealing the catalytic converter from his car. He died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

In a statement, Wactor's agent, David Shaul, called him a "spectacular human being" who was a "real moral example to everyone who knew him."

"Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul added. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

According to Wactor’s mother, the actor was leaving work at a rooftop bar downtown when the incident occurred. He thought his car was being towed, and when he approached the men to ask, one of the suspects shot him.

Police have not found the suspects.

"What I'd like for everybody to know is that they took a great human being. It is leaving a very large hole in me and his brother's lives," his mother said, reports USA Today. "We just buried my husband, their dad, four years ago. And he was very loved by his friends, his families. He lived life to the fullest, he chased his dreams, a very optimistic, positive person."

She said she hopes and prays “there’s justice for Johnny.”

“I will see him again,” she noted. “But down here on earth, it’s going to be a very, very long road without him for me and his brothers."

While Los Angeles council member Nithya Raman wants to sue Toyota, and DA George Gascon refuses to prosecute catalytic converter thieves, people are being executed trying to protect their property.



The latest victim is actor Johnny Wactor. He was shot and killed in DTLA as 3… pic.twitter.com/1hwRA3lInY — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 26, 2024

Do the people in charge at General Hospital have a problem saying "murder"? You wimp out when you say you're heartbroken over Johnny Wactor's "untimely passing."



No, he was MURDERED by violent thugs empowered by George Gascón. 2 blocks from Crypto Arena and the convention ctr. pic.twitter.com/0qAuunKdlr — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 27, 2024



