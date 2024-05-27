Oregon Movement to Join 'Greater Idaho' Picks up Steam

Crook County, Oregon, residents voted last week to pass a “Greater Idaho” measure that would support starting negotiations to secede from the liberal state.

With 53 percent support, it is now the 13th county in the state to approve such a measure.

“The voters of eastern Oregon have spoken loudly and clearly about their desire to see border talks move forward. With this latest result in Crook County, there’s no excuse left for the Legislature and Governor to continue to ignore the people’s wishes,” Greater Idaho Executive Director Matt McCaw said in a statement.

“We call on the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President to sit down with us and discuss next steps towards changing governance for eastern Oregonians, as well as for the legislature to begin holding hearings on what a potential border change will look like,” McCaw added.

The Greater Idaho movement seeks to move the border between Oregon and Idaho to include 14 full eastern Oregon counties and 3 partial ones. In addition to the 13 counties who have passed Greater Idaho measures, in 2023 the Idaho House passed a memorial inviting the Oregon Legislature to begin border talks.



Supporters of the movement believe that moving the border would benefit both sides of the state, and allow for better representation and governance for people moving forward. (Greater Idaho)

Mike McCarter, president of the group, said it’s time for state leaders to listen.

"For the last three years we've been going directly to voters and asking them what they want for their state government. What they're telling us through these votes is that they want their leaders to move the border. In our system, the people are the ones in charge, and it's time for the leaders representing them to follow through," he said.

According to the group's website, the border between Oregon and Idaho "was established 163 years ago and is now outdated. It makes no sense in its current location because it doesn’t match the location of the cultural divide in Oregon.”

Moving the border would require approval in Oregon and Idaho state legislatures as well as U.S. Congress.