The View's Top Race-Baiter Says There Are Too Many White People at Trump's...
What Peru Did Is Going to Make Dylan Mulvaney and the Woke Left...
Bombshell? Here Are the Details About a Possible Terrorist Attack on a Military...
The Trump Trial Farce Will Only Make Him Stronger
Joe Biden Claims ‘Executive Privilege’ to Block Release of Special Counsel Interview Audio
Warren Buffet Is Wrong on Taxes
There's Been an Update on Slovakian PM After Assassination Attempt
How Aaron Rodgers Reacted When RFK Jr. Approached Him to Be His Running...
It's On: Five Thoughts on the Newly-Confirmed Debates
Another Poll Has Good News About the Trump Years
Look Who Threatened to 'Erase' All White People
Unchecked Health Insurance Markets Threaten Rural Healthcare
U.S. Senate Must Pass Cannabis Banking Bill
Outrageous: Just Days After Scandal, VA Slaps Taxpayers with New Unlimited Payout Scheme!
Tipsheet

Michael Cohen Has Nothing on Donald Trump, His Former Attorney Tells Weaponization Committee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 16, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Michael Cohen’s former attorney Robert Costello testified under oath on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump had nothing to do with hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels and it was all Cohen’s idea. 

Advertisement

Costello, who advised Cohen after he was slapped with federal charges in 2018, detailed to the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government conversations that took place that year when he claimed Cohen was “suicidal and desperately looking for an escape route” out of his legal problems. Costello made clear he can relay their conversations because Cohen waived the attorney-client privilege. 

“I swear to God, I don’t have anything on Donald Trump," Cohen told him at the time. 

I advised him that the SDNY thought he had committed crimes and that he might have evidence they could use for a prosecution of President Trump. I explained to Cohen how he was not the target of the investigation but was a bump in the road and that the US Attorney’s office would run over him if it led them to Donald Trump. I explained that if Cohen had truthful information that would implicate Donald Trump, I could get him out of his legal troubles by the end of the week, if he cooperated against Donald Trump. I emphasized that any information Cohen could give would have to be truthful, otherwise it was useless.

I did this numerous times during our first two-hour meeting. Each time Cohen said to me: “I swear to God, Bob, I don’t have anything on Donald Trump.” Cohen must have said this at least ten times because I kept coming back to it from different approaches. [...]

Cohen said that a lawyer for Stormy Daniels approached him and said Daniels was going to allege that she had sex with Donald Trump unless Trump was willing to buy her silence with a non-disclosure agreement. Cohen decided that while he didn’t believe the allegation, he thought the story would be embarrassing for Trump, and especially for Melania, so he decided he would take care of this himself. [...]

Throughout this two-hour interview, Michael Cohen made clear that this payment to Daniels was his own idea, designed to try and get him back into the inner circle of Trump people in Washington. Cohen also said at least twenty times “Guys, I want you to know I will do whatever the f… I have to do; I will never spend one day in jail.” (Costello Testimony)

Recommended

Look Who Threatened to 'Erase' All White People Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Costello emphasized that when Cohen had the opportunity to resolve his own legal issues by implicating Trump he didn’t do so because he repeatedly told him he did not have anything “truthful” on him.

But now that Cohen has gone to jail and lost his law license, he is “on a revenge tour,” Costello claimed. 

“The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York saw this and acted properly. The Manhattan District Attorney took a different route to become famous and to ‘get’ Trump. Michael Cohen is simply not a credible man,” he said. 

Advertisement



Tags: DONALD TRUMP STORMY DANIELS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look Who Threatened to 'Erase' All White People Mia Cathell
The Trump Trial Farce Will Only Make Him Stronger Kurt Schlichter
It's On: Five Thoughts on the Newly-Confirmed Debates Guy Benson
Bombshell? Here Are the Details About a Possible Terrorist Attack on a Military Base Matt Vespa
Here’s What Trump Should Do Now to Win the Debates Before They Happen Derek Hunter
Stormy Daniels: the Rosa Parks of Porn Stars Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look Who Threatened to 'Erase' All White People Mia Cathell
Advertisement