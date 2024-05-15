Is This Why Hillary Clinton's Play Is Failing?
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Roasts Biden Over His 'Delusional' Stance on This Issue
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It
Inflation Hits 'Sad Milestone' Under Biden
Censorship: A Global Pandemic
Slovakia's Prime Minister Has Been Shot
Jimmy Carter's Grandson Provides a Health Update on the Former President
Identity Politics Explained
Joe Biden, Political Pinwheel
DOT’s New Airline Rule Will Only Undermine Consumer Interests
Report: Biden Simply Does Not Believe His Bad Polling
Biden Agrees to Debate Trump: 'I'll Even Do It Twice'
One Clip From Antony Blinken's Trip to Kyiv Is Not Going Over Too...
Tipsheet

Erdogan Comes to Hamas' Defense, Says Turkey Has Been Helping Treat Terrorists in Hospitals

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 15, 2024 10:00 AM
Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed Monday that his country is caring for more than 1,000 Hamas members who are being treated in hospitals across the country.

Advertisement

The president of Turkey, a NATO country, was responding to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referring to Hamas as a “terrorist organization" when he made the admission. 

"If you call Hamas a 'terrorist organization,' this would sadden us," he said at a joint press with Kyriakos. "We don't deem Hamas a terrorist organization... More than 1,000 members of Hamas are under treatment in hospitals across our country." 

A Turkish official later said the Turkish leader “misspoke,” Reuters reports, noting Erdogan was actually referring to Gazans, “not Hamas members.” 

Reuters could not immediately determine the background of those being treated in Turkey, but in November Ankara said it was evacuating dozens of wounded or sick Gazans, mostly cancer patients, and their companions following Israel's offensive in Gaza. (Reuters)

"Erdogan’s admission that Turkey is treating 1,000 Hamas terrorists in Turkish hospitals and the revelation that Turkey is being considered as a base to launch terror attacks against Israel underscore Turkey’s embrace of international terrorism rather than its treaty obligations to its Western allies," commented Sinan Ciddi of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who also disagreed with the update from the "anonymous" Turkish official. 

Recommended

Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Advertisement




Tags: TURKEY HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News Matt Vespa
Biden Agrees to Debate Trump: 'I'll Even Do It Twice' Rebecca Downs
Slovakia's Prime Minister Has Been Shot Leah Barkoukis
One Clip From Antony Blinken's Trip to Kyiv Is Not Going Over Too Well Rebecca Downs
DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Advertisement