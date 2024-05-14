KJP Confronted About Biden Raising Tariffs on Chinese Imports

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his administration will impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports, Chinese solar cells, and some Chinese steel and aluminum imports.

“Following an in-depth review by the United States Trade Representative, President Biden is taking action to protect American workers and American companies from China’s unfair trade practices,” the White House said in a statement. “To encourage China to eliminate its unfair trade practices regarding technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, the President is directing increases in tariffs across strategic sectors such as steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products.”

The tariff rates on cranes, certain steel and aluminum products, and various batteries will increase to 25 percent; the tariff rates on semiconductors, solar cells, and certain medical supplies such as syringes and needles will jump to 50 percent; and the tariff rate on electric vehicles will climb to 100 percent.

“Today’s announcement reflects President Biden’s commitment to always have the back of American workers. When faced with anticompetitive, unfair practices from abroad, the President will deploy any and all tools necessary to protect American workers and industry,” the statement added.

Ahead of the anticipated announcement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's previous criticism of his predecessor for putting tariffs on Chinese imports.

"We have always had concerns on China's unfair trade policies," she said Monday. "We have been very clear about that, and the last administration, when they did a trade deal with China, what it did is it failed to increase American exports or boost manufacturing."

