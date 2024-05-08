Excuse Me, Gov. Hochul, You Can't Really Say That About Black Kids
Dem Strategists Agree That Biden Is Totally Screwed If He Loses This State...
Of Course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Found This to Be a Racist Conspiracy
Stop Caring
COVID Subcommittee Asks Blinken to Declassify Docs That 'Credibly Suggest' Where COVID Ori...
Ilhan Omar Hit With Censure Resolution
'Incubator of Bigotry': Group of Federal Judges Tells Columbia They Won't Hire Any...
Here’s Why One Pharmaceutical Company Will Withdraw Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Emory's Jewish Problem
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis
New Poll Shows Biden in Trouble With Older Voters in Key Swing State
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense...
Minors Are Being Seduced by Transgenderism on Reddit. Those Who Oppose Get Banned.
RNC Steps Up for Election Integrity
Tipsheet

Panama's President-Elect Vows to Close Key Migration Routes to US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 08, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Edgar Clemente

Panama’s newly elected president, José Raúl Mulino, vowed to close a major passageway for migrants heading toward the U.S. border. 

“I will make the effort to end this migratory crisis in our territory with respect for human rights and with sincere international participation,” Mulino said last week. 

Advertisement

“The border of the United States, instead of being in Texas, moved to Panama," said Mulino, the former public security minister who was elected on Sunday. “We’re going to close the Darien and we’re going to repatriate all these people.”

Last year, more than half a million people crossed the hazardous Darien Gap on the border with Columbia. In addition to the difficult terrain, many migrants also become victims of sexual violence. 

Panamanian authorities have reported finding 124 bodies in the gap between January 2021 and April 2023. These figures most likely represent only a fraction of the number of deaths, based on the authors’ interviews with migrants and humanitarian workers. Drowning seems to be the primary cause of death, though exposure and illnesses were also common.

There are also dangers from other humans. Criminals who operate in the jungle and one-off bandits threaten and rob migrants. Doctors Without Borders has treated more than 200 victims of sexual violence so far this year, most of them women and girls, including cases of rape and sexual abuse committed during robberies. (Human Rights Watch)

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

In a statement responding to his election victory, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the efforts to curb the flow of migration through the Darien Gap was a shared goal. 

“I look forward to continuing our strategic partnership and advancing our shared goals of democratic governance and inclusive economic prosperity,” Blinken said on Monday. “Looking ahead, the United States will continue to work with Panama on our common goals of inclusive, sustainable economic growth, bolstering citizen security, and cooperatively curbing irregular migration through the Darien.”


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense Witness? Guy Benson
Dem Strategists Agree That Biden Is Totally Screwed If He Loses This State in 2024 Matt Vespa
Pro-Hamas Supporters Accosted This GOP Congressman. What He Said Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
The Insanity at the Heart of the Trump Trial Byron York
Excuse Me, Gov. Hochul, You Can't Really Say That About Black Kids Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement