Gavin Newsom Is Probably Regretting Asking the Public for Help Designing New $1 Coin

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be regretting his decision to ask for public input on the new $1 coin that will honor the state’s innovations.

“Calling all members of the Tortured Coin Designers Department... CA is getting its own $1 coin to honor innovation, slated to be issued in 2026 - and we need your help!” he said in a post on X. “What is a CA innovation you'd like to see featured on the coin?”

The progressive governor asked followers to send their ideas to a state email address for coin submissions.

Plenty of X users responded, just not in the way the governor was likely hoping. Instead of taking Newsom's request seriously, they highlighted the many problems plaguing California, many of which are driving businesses away from the Golden State.

I emailed these to you as well, Governor: https://t.co/avS1REbSpk — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) April 26, 2024

Yes--let's make a memorable $1 CA State Coin @GavinNewsom Here are two I think are top contenders. First one really has good imagery. CA flag, palm tree, warmth from the fire. Maybe just edge CA flag closer to the fire to catch a spark. https://t.co/3FzUghy35m pic.twitter.com/6JsvdKcMX8 — Walk Safe (@SacWalkSafe) April 26, 2024

Jim Stanley, the press secretary for the State Assembly Republicans, emailed his ideas to the governor along with a letter, which was posted by the California Globe.

"Under your bold leadership, California has developed a truly unrivaled method of incinerating money," Stanley wrote. "While most people would think it impossible to spend $24 billion on homelessness only to see the problem grow rapidly, you have proved the naysayers wrong. Like a perpetual motion machine operating in reverse, you have seemingly broken the laws of physics to pour an unlimited amount of energy and resources into homelessness programs while producing no results.

"To commemorate your momentous innovation, it would only be appropriate to select one of the designs below that recognize the condition of California’s streets, parks and sidewalks that have resulted from your leadership," he added.

I think these capture things nicely. pic.twitter.com/o8j4MqaTls — Jim Stanley (@JimStanleyCA) April 25, 2024



