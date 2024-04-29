Don't Shoot Your Dog
Watch a Reporter Whiff on Who's at Fault for the Surge of Antisemitism...
Columbia Professor: These Pro-Hamas Rallies 'Are Not Justice'
The Latest Joe Biden Poll Is Devastating
Conservatives Need to Man Up and Play by the New Rules
'Progressivism': The Modern Zeitgeist
Noem Issues Statement Responding to Criticism for Shooting Her Dog
Bartiromo Asks Jordan a Question on Every Conservative's Mind
McConnell Identifies the One Person He Claims Is Responsible for Leading the Charge...
Terrorists on Campus
Here’s What Mitch McConnell Said About a National Ban on Abortion
Proof That Young Americans Vote Pro-Life
CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend
Rules for Republicans
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Is Probably Regretting Asking the Public for Help Designing New $1 Coin

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 29, 2024 12:00 PM
Office of the California Governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be regretting his decision to ask for public input on the new $1 coin that will honor the state’s innovations. 

“Calling all members of the Tortured Coin Designers Department... CA is getting its own $1 coin to honor innovation, slated to be issued in 2026 - and we need your help!” he said in a post on X. “What is a CA innovation you'd like to see featured on the coin?” 

Advertisement

The progressive governor asked followers to send their ideas to a state email address for coin submissions. 

Plenty of X users responded, just not in the way the governor was likely hoping. Instead of taking Newsom's request seriously, they highlighted the many problems plaguing California, many of which are driving businesses away from the Golden State. 

Jim Stanley, the press secretary for the State Assembly Republicans, emailed his ideas to the governor along with a letter, which was posted by the California Globe.

"Under your bold leadership, California has developed a truly unrivaled method of incinerating money," Stanley wrote. "While most people would think it impossible to spend $24 billion on homelessness only to see the problem grow rapidly, you have proved the naysayers wrong. Like a perpetual motion machine operating in reverse, you have seemingly broken the laws of physics to pour an unlimited amount of energy and resources into homelessness programs while producing no results.

Recommended

CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
Advertisement

"To commemorate your momentous innovation, it would only be appropriate to select one of the designs below that recognize the condition of California’s streets, parks and sidewalks that have resulted from your leadership," he added. 


Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
Conservatives Need to Man Up and Play by the New Rules Kurt Schlichter
Bartiromo Asks Jordan a Question on Every Conservative's Mind Leah Barkoukis
Noem Issues Statement Responding to Criticism for Shooting Her Dog Leah Barkoukis
There Are No Adult Leftists Allen West
Watch This Progressive Student Fall Into the Trap of Admitting Real Reason Biden Doesn’t Secure Border Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's New 2024 Poll Just Ruined CNN's Weekend Guy Benson
Advertisement