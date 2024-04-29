Noem Issues Statement Responding to Criticism for Shooting Her Dog

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued a statement on Sunday defending her decision to shoot her 14-month-old dog Cricket, which was recounted in her upcoming book, "No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.”

Advertisement

“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned,” she said on X.

“What I learned from my years of public service, especially leading South Dakota through COVID, is people are looking for leaders who are authentic, willing to learn from the past, and don’t shy away from tough challenges,” Noem added. “My hope is anyone reading this book will have an understanding that I always work to make the best decisions I can for the people in my life.”

The GOP governor made the difficult decision after the dog attacked and killed a family's chickens on her way home from a hunting trip, then bit her.

Noem apologized profusely, wrote the distraught family a check for the deceased chickens, and helped them dispose of the carcasses, she writes. Cricket “was the picture of joy” as all that unfolded. “I hated that dog,” Noem writes, deeming her “untrainable.” “At that moment,” Noem writes, “I realized I had to put her down.” She led Cricket to a gravel pit and killed her. That wasn’t all. Noem writes that her family also owned a “nasty and mean” male goat that smelled bad and liked to chase her kids. She decided to go ahead and kill the goat, too. She writes that the goat survived the first shot, so she went back to the truck, got another shell, then shot him again, killing him. (AP)

“The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did," her statement continued.

"Whether running the ranch or in politics, I have never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle. Even if it’s hard and painful. I followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor," Noem added. "As I explained in the book, it wasn't easy. But often the easy way isn't the right way."

I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 28, 2024



