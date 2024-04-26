The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio...
Iran's Nightmares
US Ambassador to the UN Calls Russia's Latest Veto 'Baffling'
Polling on Support for Mass Deportations Has Some Surprising Findings. But Does It...
The Problem Is Academia
Leader of Columbia's Pro-Hamas Encampment: Israel Supporters 'Don't Deserve to Live'
Mounting Debt Accumulation Can’t Go On Forever. It Won’t.
Is Arizona Turning Blue? The Latest Voter Registration Numbers Tell a Different Story.
Washington Should Clip Qatar’s Media Wing
The Most Disturbing Part of It
Inept Microsoft is Compromising National Security
Leftist Activists Said 'Believe All Women' Didn’t Apply to Me
Tipsheet

Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 26, 2024 8:30 AM
Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

Former President Donald Trump recently picked up an endorsement from his former attorney general, Bill Barr, who turned into a massive critic of the 45th president since leaving the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

As Matt reported, even though he soured on his former boss, Barr still has the sense to realize that President Biden is the greater threat to the nation.

While he recently told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto he’s not happy with the choice between Biden and Trump, he said it’s his “duty” to select the candidate who will “do the least harm to the country.”

To him, that’s Trump and a Republican administration. 

“The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy,” he added. “They have a totalitarian temper. They have bought into the progressive movement. And they’re trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech.” 

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump responded as one would expect. 

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!),” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill.”


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Sees Some Serious Media Frustration on This Issue Matt Vespa
Iran's Nightmares Victor Davis Hanson
About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio State Universities Matt Vespa
Will Jewish Voters Stop Voting for the Democrats Who Want to Kill Them? Kurt Schlichter
How Many More Times Will Joe Biden Mention This at the Podium This Year? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow Matt Vespa
Advertisement