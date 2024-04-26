Trump Responds to Bill Barr's Endorsement in Typical Fashion

Former President Donald Trump recently picked up an endorsement from his former attorney general, Bill Barr, who turned into a massive critic of the 45th president since leaving the Department of Justice.

As Matt reported, even though he soured on his former boss, Barr still has the sense to realize that President Biden is the greater threat to the nation.

While he recently told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto he’s not happy with the choice between Biden and Trump, he said it’s his “duty” to select the candidate who will “do the least harm to the country.”

To him, that’s Trump and a Republican administration.

“The Biden administration is in fact the greater threat to democracy,” he added. “They have a totalitarian temper. They have bought into the progressive movement. And they’re trying to squelch opposition and freedom of speech.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to Neil on his choice to support Trump: "I don't think Biden should be anywhere near the Oval Office. That's the fact." pic.twitter.com/uUnSEm2MRg — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) April 20, 2024

Trump responded as one would expect.

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!),” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill.”

