Tipsheet

Florida Has Carried Out an Impressive Evacuation Operation in Haiti

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 25, 2024 9:30 AM
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced the state of Florida has rescued 722 Americans from Haiti since evacuation operations ordered by the GOP governor began last month.

“The State of Florida doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and helping Americans in need,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I’m proud to announce that despite the lack of cooperation from the federal government, more than 700 Americans have been successfully evacuated from Haiti to Florida.”

Haiti has descended into violent anarchy as gangs control the vast majority of Port-au-Prince and have carried out attacks on civilians, police, and critical infrastructure. 

The statement from DeSantis's office noted that American evacuees have been provided with food, water, medical treatment, and transportation home, among other resources. 

“Evacuating our residents has been challenging, and I am incredibly proud of the hard work our State Emergency Response Team, private and nonprofit partners have done to bring Americans home and accommodate their needs upon returning to Florida,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “We will always stand ready to support our residents and I thank Governor DeSantis for giving us the opportunity to do so in any crisis.”

This is the second time during the Biden administration that DeSantis has rescued Americans abroad during times of crisis. Following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, Florida brought more than 700 Americans back from Israel.

