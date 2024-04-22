HRC Made Some Rather Unhinged Claims About What Trump Wants to Do to His Political Opponents

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested on Friday that former President Donald Trump would like to kill his political opposition and exile journalists just like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump is like gaga over Putin because Putin does what he would like to do: Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists and others into exile, rule without any check or balance," Clinton told Democrat attorney Marc Elias on the “Defending Democracy” podcast.



"That’s what Trump really wants," she continued. "And so, we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because, in that world, he only sees strongmen leaders. He sees Putin, he sees Xi, he sees Kim Jong-un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after, and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again."

Clinton, who has not gotten over her loss to Trump in the 2016 presidential election, has continued to claim Putin interfered to ensure her defeat. She went on to suggest that if Trump is reelected, he’d withdraw the U.S. from NATO.

"My view, having negotiated with Putin, and knowing one of the reasons he went after me is because he knew I would deal with him in an appropriate way, and Trump would basically do whatever he wanted, it’s really important to think about what could happen to our world with Trump back in the White House," Clinton continued.

"Withdrawing us from NATO, not caring about what happens with Europe … The idea that he wants Ukraine to fail. The idea that he doesn’t want us to be able to surveil our enemies. This is a very scary prospect," she said.

