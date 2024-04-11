Want to Guess What the Media Missed Regarding This Officer-Involved Shooting in Chicago?
Here's the Part of Trump's Chick-fil-A Visit That Will Drive Liberals Crazy
Manhattan's Empty Office Spaces Is a Reminder That Economic Catastrophe Awaits
TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start...
Economy, Trump vs. Biden
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out
'Disturbing': Why This Undercover Video of CIA Officer Talking About J6 Is Getting...
Would Trump Sign a National Abortion Ban As President? Here's What He Had...
America's Fiscal Ethos: From Alexander Hamilton's Day to Our Own
Another State May Allow Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
The Moment in a Focus Group of Undecided Voters That Will Have Team...
Remember All the Pro-Biden Excitement Over That Recent Poll? Here's What the New...
The Key to Our National Motto
Lack of Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles Must Be Acknowledged
Tipsheet

A Most Deserving Group of Women Just Received the Congressional Gold Medal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 11, 2024 8:30 AM

The women known as “Rosie the Riveters” were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal on Wednesday in a ceremony held at the U.S. Capitol. 

"These are the women who built our bombs," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said during the ceremony. "These are the invisible warriors on the home front."

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, about 5 million civilian women stepped up during World War II to address labor shortages, with many of them helping build equipment for the war effort. 

[Mae] Krier, who spent years pressing for a National Rosie the Riveter Day, built B-17 and B-29 bomber aircraft at a Boeing factory in Seattle during the war. She turned 98 on March 21 — the date Congress has designated National Rosie the Riveter Day. […]

Senator Bob Casey, Democrat of Pennsylvania, credited Ms. Krier’s activism with ensuring that the history of the Rosies would not be forgotten.

“We all know the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter, but for too long, the remarkable women she represents did not get the recognition they deserve,” Mr. Casey, who sponsored legislation to honor the Rosies, said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “World War II would not have been won if it weren’t for the Rosies at home.”

Ms. Krier, for her part, had a message for the young girls of today:

“Remember these four little words: We can do it!” (NYT)

Recommended

TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

"This recognition is long overdue, but today Congress finally bestows this honor on these deserving patriots," said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a cosponsor of The Rosie the Riveter Congressional Gold Medal Act, which passed in 2020. 

"We recognize these Rosies, and millions more, because they all sacrificed time away from home and used their God-given gifts and talents for the good of our country and for military victory against the Axis powers," Johnson said on X, sharing photos from the event. "America owes these heroic women an immense debt of gratitude."

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Here's the Part of Trump's Chick-fil-A Visit That Will Drive Liberals Crazy Matt Vespa
Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out Leah Barkoukis
Want to Guess What the Media Missed Regarding This Officer-Involved Shooting in Chicago? Matt Vespa
Time to Rethink Your Never Trumpism Kurt Schlichter
The Beautiful Humanity of Death Row Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement