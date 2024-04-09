More Violence Breaks Out at NYC Shelter for Illegal Immigrants

Four security guards were injured at a shelter for illegal immigrants after they intervened when a group of “thugs” attacked a 24-year-old staying at the NYC facility.

The fight broke out in the middle of the night on Monday when the mob jumped the victim, who was eating in his bed. Guards were assaulted with rocks, chairs, and food thrown by the illegal aliens, sending one to the hospital. The victim at the Randall’s Island attack also suffered a stab wound.

As the New York Post points out, this is hardly the first time the illegal immigrants in the Big Apple have engaged in violent attacks.

While Mayor Eric Adams continues to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal immigrants to the city, a report from the Center for Immigration Studies shows the Biden administration has been responsible for secretly bringing in hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to the U.S., including 33,000 to the Big Apple. Since the spring of 2022, more than 185,000 illegal immigrants have come to the city, City Hall data show.

The Randall's island migrant shelter in NYC is a ticking time 💣 . Gangs have full control over certain parts of it .



The suspects in Monday's attack, Howard Ochoa Olivero, 27, Jose Manuel Maza, 29, Jose Squera, 20, Xavier Pacheco, 32, and Carlos Maiz Betancourt, 23, have been charged with third-degree assault.