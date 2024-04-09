FBI Busts an ISIS Operative Planning a Major Attack
Biden Does a Reversal on Defeating Hamas
Holy Guacamole: How an Argument Over a Common Item at Chipotle Led to...
'Meh': Biden Met Lukewarm Reactions in Liberal College Town, and That Might Be...
Liberal Writer Has a 'Beyond Parody' Take on All the Women Being Punched...
Here's the Latest Victim in the Women-Hating-Women Games
These States Are Pushing Back Against Biden's 'Brazen' New Student Debt Scheme
McConnell Urges Senate to Take Up TikTok Bill
Gutfeld: Anti-America Chants at Dearborn Rally Is What Happens When Cities Are 'Sacrificed...
'We've Got a Storm Brewing': There Are Some Very Concerning Findings in New...
Sick: It Looks Like Hamas Has Been Lying About the Number of Living...
Pence Reacts to Trump's Stance on Abortion
Big Tech Forced My Non-Profit to Submit to 'Misinformation Training'—for Trying to...
Dislodging a Dictatorship
Tipsheet

More Violence Breaks Out at NYC Shelter for Illegal Immigrants

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 09, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Four security guards were injured at a shelter for illegal immigrants after they intervened when a group of “thugs” attacked a 24-year-old staying at the NYC facility. 

Advertisement

The fight broke out in the middle of the night on Monday when the mob jumped the victim, who was eating in his bed. Guards were assaulted with rocks, chairs, and food thrown by the illegal aliens, sending one to the hospital. The victim at the Randall’s Island attack also suffered a stab wound. 

As the New York Post points out, this is hardly the first time the illegal immigrants in the Big Apple have engaged in violent attacks.

The incident is just the latest outburst of violence at migrant shelters and facilities in the five boroughs, including a fatal stabbing at the Randall’s Island site on Jan. 6 in a fight over a woman.

Cops have also launched a manhunt for a migrant who stabbed another asylum seeker during a scuffle outside a Hell’s Kitchen hotel over the weekend.

The victim in that brawl, another migrant staying at the converted Walton Hotel, is in stable condition.

Last week, the feds raided a Bronx home where a crew of gun-toting migrants were squatting and terrorizing the neighborhood — also including Tren de Aragua gangsters.

On Jan. 27, a mob of cowardly migrants — including reputed members of the vicious Venezuelan gang “Tren de Aragua — even brazenly attacked two NYPD cops in Times Square, leading to more than a half-dozen arrests. (New York Post)

Recommended

Liberal Writer Has a 'Beyond Parody' Take on All the Women Being Punched in the Face in NYC Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While Mayor Eric Adams continues to blame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal immigrants to the city, a report from the Center for Immigration Studies shows the Biden administration has been responsible for secretly bringing in hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to the U.S., including 33,000 to the Big Apple. Since the spring of 2022, more than 185,000 illegal immigrants have come to the city, City Hall data show. 

The suspects in Monday's attack, Howard Ochoa Olivero, 27, Jose Manuel Maza, 29, Jose Squera, 20, Xavier Pacheco, 32, and Carlos Maiz Betancourt, 23, have been charged with third-degree assault. 

Tags: VIOLENCE NYC ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Writer Has a 'Beyond Parody' Take on All the Women Being Punched in the Face in NYC Matt Vespa
FBI Busts an ISIS Operative Planning a Major Attack Katie Pavlich
'Meh': Biden Met Lukewarm Reactions in Liberal College Town, and That Might Be Generous Matt Vespa
These States Are Pushing Back Against Biden's 'Brazen' New Student Debt Scheme Spencer Brown
The Claims of a Gaza Genocide Get Totally Dismantled on Joe Rogan's Podcast Matt Vespa
Biden Does a Reversal on Defeating Hamas Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal Writer Has a 'Beyond Parody' Take on All the Women Being Punched in the Face in NYC Matt Vespa
Advertisement