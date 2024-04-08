Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout
Nation's Largest Pro-Life Group Responds to Trump's Declaration on Abortion
Stop Being Understanding and Caring and Start Being Vicious
CBS News Is Out With a Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome'
Dem Senator: Israeli Forces Might Strike American Troops Delivering Aid
More Ships Have Crashed Into Bridges and Lost Power Since Francis Scott Key...
Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else
The Most Important Election in American History?
Acting Labor Secretary Laughs When Asked About Americans Who Remember Being Better Off...
Trump's Abortion Statement Is Here
Twins Take Different Paths to Protect Israel
South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in W...
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob
Here's Who Trump Is Endorsing to Replace Mike Gallagher
Tipsheet

Hogan Explains Why He's Running for Senate, Even Though He Doesn't Have a 'Burning Desire' for the Job

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 08, 2024 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan explained Sunday why he is running for Senate, even though he does not have a “burning desire” for the job.

Speaking to CNN’s Melanie Zanona, the Republican said it wasn't that he needed a job, but he felt compelled to run out of frustration with the system. 

Advertisement

“I still don’t have any burning desire to be a senator. I wasn’t looking for a title. I don’t need a job. But I’m just so frustrated with how broken our political system is,” Hogan said in the interview. “George Bush was a pretty good salesperson trying to convince me that the party and the country needed me, and I would have had an important voice that I can make a difference.”

Former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan passed on a bid for a Maryland Senate seat last cycle, insisting he had no ambitions to serve in higher office. And even up until early this year, Hogan was still signaling he wasn’t interested.

But after years of entreaties from Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and other top Republicans – and even a direct sales pitch from former President George W. Bush – Hogan finally relented in February, jumping into the Senate race at the very last minute and widening the GOP’s path to the majority this fall. […]

The surprise entrance of Hogan, a popular former governor and prized recruit for Republican leaders, has shaken up race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin this November, when control for the Senate is up for grabs. The longtime safe blue seat, in a state President Joe Biden carried by over 30 points in 2020, is now suddenly competitive, complicating the calculus for Democrats as they look to defend around half a dozen more vulnerable seats in order to retain their slim Senate majority. (CNN)

Recommended

Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Advertisement

A recent survey of the race shows Hogan enjoys the highest favorability rating among the candidates in the race. 


Tags: LARRY HOGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Israel Is Risking Losing This War by Caring What People Who Hate It Think Kurt Schlichter
Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout Katie Pavlich
What is the Democrat, Progressive Socialist End State for America? Allen West
South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in Women's Sports Madeline Leesman
CBS News Is Out With a Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Advertisement