'Serious Failure': IDF Releases the Results of Investigation Into Strike That Killed WCK Aid Workers

The Israeli military on Friday released the results of its investigation into the strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, calling the incident a “serious failure.”

Expressing its “deep sorrow” for the April 1 event, when WCK workers were hit while transferring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the military explained “the strikes … were carried out in serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures.”

The investigation found that the forces identified a gunman on one of the aid trucks, following which they identified an additional gunman. After the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid had been unloaded, one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and that these were Hamas terrorists. The forces did not identify the vehicles in question as being associated with WCK. Following a misidentification by the forces, the forces targeted the three WCK vehicles based on the misclassification of the event and misidentification of the vehicles as having Hamas operatives inside them, with the resulting strike leading to the deaths of seven innocent humanitarian aid workers. […] The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees. The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures. (IDF)

In response to the failure, the IDF Chief of the General Staff dismissed the brigade fire support commander and the brigade chief of staff. Two commanders will also be formally reprimanded. Additionally, the commander of the Southern Command has already been formally reprimanded for his “overall responsibility for the incident.”

"The IDF takes seriously the grave incident that claimed the lives of seven innocent humanitarian aid workers," the statement said. "We express our deep sorrow for the loss and send our condolences to the families and the WCK organization. We consider the vital humanitarian activity of international aid organizations to be of utmost importance, and we will continue to work to coordinate and assist their activities, while ensuring their safety and safeguarding their lives.



"The IDF once again emphasizes its commitment to fighting against the Hamas terrorist organization, while upholding the values of the IDF, the laws of war, and avoiding harming civilians," the statement concluded. "The IDF will learn the lessons of the incident and will incorporate them into the IDF's ongoing operations."