House Republicans Keep the Heat on Senators to Hold an Impeachment Trial
Son of Hamas Commander Demolishes Pro-Terrorist Activists on Dr. Phil's Show
Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street...
Fallen NYPD Officer's Widow Rips City Officials for Not Protecting Police
'No Labels' Makes Its 2024 Decision
'Unfathomable': Senators Blast Biden Admin for Paydays to Iran's Terror Regime
Hillary Clinton's Message to Reluctant Biden Voters Is Really Something
Crony Capitalism Targets Latest Victim – Fantasy Sports Players
'I Wouldn't Let Her Manage a Candy Store': Mr. Wonderful Speaks Harsh Truths...
Judge Denies Trump's Attempt to Toss Out Georgia Case on First Amendment Grounds
This School District Spent Hundreds of Thousands on Woke Indoctrination Services
Remember That Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes? Well...
Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict
Let's Face It, 'Trump Is Ahead': Top Elections Analyst on the 2024 State...
Tipsheet

Republicans Score Major Win for Election Integrity in Wisconsin

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 04, 2024 3:00 PM

Wisconsin voters approved two constitutional amendments on Tuesday that the RNC says “will enshrine the principles of election integrity into the lawbooks.”  

Advertisement

Fifty-four percent of voters approved Question 1 banning the state from accepting private funds or equipment for election administration, commonly referred to as "Zuckerbucks." According to the RNC, this ensures that "outsiders can’t manipulate the will of hardworking Wisconsin families when they cast their ballots."

Question 2 passed with 58.58 percent of the vote and mandates that only designated election officials can administer elections.

This is a welcome response to the infusion of so-called Zuckerbucks in the 2020 election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan handed out cash grants through the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life to state and local officials who run elections and count ballots.

A 2021 report by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) found that more than 86% of the $10 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life went to the cities of Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay. “The private money served to increase voter turnout for Joe Biden, but not Donald Trump,” WILL found. (WSJ)

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Wisconsin voters have made it clear that they do not want Zuckerbucks or dark-money interests influencing their local elections," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. "The RNC and RPW were proud to help drive this crucial victory and ensure strong poll-watching coverage across Wisconsin to ensure a transparent voting process. This win emphasizes that Americans support basic election integrity safeguards in battleground states like Wisconsin and around the country.” 

The victories follow efforts by the RNC, the Republican Party of Wisconsin and other GOP partners to drive Republicans to the polls through email and digital campaigns

“Wisconsin has spoken and the message is clear: elections belong to voters, not out-of-state billionaires. Thanks to the efforts by the Republican Party of Wisconsin and grassroots organizing, Wisconsinites have turned the page on Zuckerbucks and secured our elections from dark money donors," WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming said in a statement. 
 

Tags: WISCONSIN ELECTION INTEGRITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover' Matt Vespa
Here's the Shocking Reason Why This 28-Year-Old Will Be Euthanized Madeline Leesman
We Now Have Another 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Rebecca Downs
The Race Hustlers Are Terrified That Trump Will End Racism Kurt Schlichter
Remember That Illegal Alien Influencer Who Urged Others to Invade American Homes? Well... Madeline Leesman
Jill Biden Sure Had Some Telling Comments About Israel-Hamas Conflict Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch What Happens When a Virginia Police Officer Comes Upon an Illegal 'Street Takeover' Matt Vespa
Advertisement