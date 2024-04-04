Republicans Score Major Win for Election Integrity in Wisconsin

Wisconsin voters approved two constitutional amendments on Tuesday that the RNC says “will enshrine the principles of election integrity into the lawbooks.”

Fifty-four percent of voters approved Question 1 banning the state from accepting private funds or equipment for election administration, commonly referred to as "Zuckerbucks." According to the RNC, this ensures that "outsiders can’t manipulate the will of hardworking Wisconsin families when they cast their ballots."

BOOM!



Wisconsin just voted YES on Question 1 effectively banning Zuckerbucks in the state of Wisconsin!



WI voters, by a large margin, just rejected the oligcarch takeover of our elections. pic.twitter.com/EszeV9M9GK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 3, 2024

Question 2 passed with 58.58 percent of the vote and mandates that only designated election officials can administer elections.

This is a welcome response to the infusion of so-called Zuckerbucks in the 2020 election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan handed out cash grants through the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life to state and local officials who run elections and count ballots. A 2021 report by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) found that more than 86% of the $10 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life went to the cities of Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay. “The private money served to increase voter turnout for Joe Biden, but not Donald Trump,” WILL found. (WSJ)

“Wisconsin voters have made it clear that they do not want Zuckerbucks or dark-money interests influencing their local elections," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. "The RNC and RPW were proud to help drive this crucial victory and ensure strong poll-watching coverage across Wisconsin to ensure a transparent voting process. This win emphasizes that Americans support basic election integrity safeguards in battleground states like Wisconsin and around the country.”

The victories follow efforts by the RNC, the Republican Party of Wisconsin and other GOP partners to drive Republicans to the polls through email and digital campaigns.

“Wisconsin has spoken and the message is clear: elections belong to voters, not out-of-state billionaires. Thanks to the efforts by the Republican Party of Wisconsin and grassroots organizing, Wisconsinites have turned the page on Zuckerbucks and secured our elections from dark money donors," WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming said in a statement.





