Meet the State Department's New Chief Diversity Officer

As businesses and GOP-led states begin to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and positions, there are no signs of the Biden administration letting up. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday appointed a chief diversity officer at the State Department after the position had been vacant for 10 months.

Zakiya Carr Johnson will fill the role of chief diversity and inclusion officer, replacing acting CDIO Conny Mayer.

Johnson has an extensive background in influencing gender and racial equity policy. She founded Odara Solutions and co-founded the Black Women Disrupt Initiative. She has also served as a senior adviser and director of the Race, Ethnicity and Social Inclusion Unit in the State Department and as co-chair for the White House Inter-Agency Committee on Gender-Based Violence Monitoring and Evaluation. “Her previous work promoting entrepreneurship and access to opportunity for underrepresented populations, as well as her commitment to inclusive leadership make us stronger, smarter, and more innovative,” Blinken added. But, Johnson’s appointment comes at a time of increased limitations on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. In March, the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) was disbanded as part of a government spending bill. (The Hill)

“American diplomacy can only succeed if it fully harnesses all of the talent that our nation has to offer. That is why I created the position of CDIO to elevate DEIA [diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility] within our organization and give it the dedicated senior-level attention that it deserves,” Blinken said in a statement.

“Over the past three years, the Department of State has made significant progress on this front but there remains work to be done,” he continued. “We will continue to pursue this mission aggressively, because recruiting, nurturing, and promoting the most capable workforce possible is critical to our national security.”

Today, I appointed Zakiya Carr Johnson as the State Department's Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer. Zakiya will lead @StateDeptDEIA, which advances national security by building a workforce that reflects the America it represents. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 2, 2024

