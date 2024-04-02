Watters: Trans Community Is Not Suffering From a Lack of Visibility...Just Look at the Calendar

The Biden administration has been fielding criticism from all angles over the celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter. While the two dates coincided this year, the White House didn't need to go out of its way to commemorate it. Fox News's Jesse Watters pointed out the two dates also overlapped one year during former President Obama's term, but there was no mention of it. Besides, the community gets plenty of visibility throughout the year, he argued.
“We discovered trans days take up half of the year,” Watters noted, before proceeding to list off just some of the days, weeks, and months dedicated to LGBTQ issues.
“They have Transgender Day of Visibility, Transgender Day of Remembrance, Transgender Awareness Week, Trans Awareness Month, Trans Parent Day, International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Trans Phobia, Pride Month, LGBTQ History Month, LGBTQ Health Awareness Week, International Day of Pink, Day of Silence for Trans Bullying, Lesbian Visibility Week, Agender Pride Day, Harvey Milk Day, Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness Day, Stonewall Day, International LGBTQ+ Day, International Nonbinary People Day, International Drag Day, Bisexual Awareness Week, Celebrate Bisexuality Day, International Lesbian Day, National Coming Out Day, Gender Fluid Visibility Week, International Pronoun Day, Spirit Day, Intersex Awareness Day, Intersex Day of Remembrance—I could go on," Watters said.
“They dominate the calendar," he continued. "We can’t have one day for Easter? And if you raise the issue, we’re pouncing? Trans Easter is now a thing but Trump asking for prayer is tacky? I don’t know about you, but I don’t think the trans community is suffering from a lack of visibility. It’s all we see.”
Others agreed:
There is no need for Transgender Day of Visibility. We think the “LGBTQIA+” community has just about enough days as it is… and quite frankly, those aren’t needed either.— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 30, 2024
What happened to wanting to integrate into society? This isn’t how you do it. pic.twitter.com/47MdKhEeXN
Did you know there are 145 days on the calendar celebrating LGBTQ?— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 1, 2024
Feb 19-25 - Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week
March 21-25 - LGBTQIA+ Health Awareness Week
March 31 - Transgender Day of Visibility
April 6 - International Asexuality Day
April 13 - International Day of Pink (Day…
The full calendar is below (via GLAAD):
February
- February 7: National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- Week after Valentine’s Day: Aromantic Spectrum Awareness Week
- February 28: HIV Is Not A Crime Awareness Day
March
- March: Bisexual Health Awareness Month
- Week varies in March: National LGBT Health Awareness Week
- March 10: National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- March 20: National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- March 31: International Transgender Day of Visibility
April
- April 6: International Asexuality Day
- April 10: National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- Third Friday of April: Day of Silence
- April 18: National Transgender HIV Testing Day
- April 18: Nonbinary Parents Day
- April 26: Lesbian Visibility Day
May
- First Sunday In May: International Family Equality Day
- May 17: International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia
- May 19: National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- May 22: Harvey Milk Day
- May 24: Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day
June
- June: LGBTQ Pride Month
- June 1: LGBTQ Families Day
- June 12: Pulse Remembrance
- June 15: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court Bostock decision expanding protections to LGBTQ employees
- June 26: Anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court legalizing marriage equality
- June 27: National HIV Testing Day
- June 28: Stonewall Day
- June 30: Queer Youth of Faith Day
July
- Week of July 14: Nonbinary Awareness Week, culminates in International Nonbinary People’s Day on July 14
- July 16: International Drag Day
August
- August 14: Gay Uncles Day
- August 20: Southern HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
September
- September 18: National HIV/AIDS & Aging Awareness Day
- Week of September 23: Bisexual+ Awareness Week, culminates in Celebrate Bisexuality Day on September 23
- September 27: National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
October
- October: LGBTQ History Month
- October 8: International Lesbian Day
- October 11: National Coming Out Day
- October 15: National Latinx HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
- October 19: National LGBT Center Awareness Day
- Third Wednesday in October: International Pronouns Day
- Third Thursday in October: Spirit Day
- Last week in October: Asexual Awareness Week
- October 26: Intersex Awareness Day
November
- First Sunday of November: Transgender Parent Day
- November 13 – 19: Transgender Awareness Week
- November 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance
December
- December 1: World AIDS Day
- December 8: Pansexual/Panromantic Pride Day
- December 14: HIV Cure Research Day
