Why China's New Inner Mongolian Training Ground Has an Eerie Feel to It
How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos
Biological Reality Refuses To Bend To The Will Of Democrats
No Joke: WH Dietary Committee Wants to Reclassify Potatoes as a Grain
Critics Notice What Was Missing From the White House's Spanish-Language Social Media Accou...
NYC Tests 'Another Fake Solution' to Address Subway Crime Problem
Harvard's Application Numbers Are in...
The Intellectual Wasteland of Our American College Campuses
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System
Trump Pays His Respect While Biden Displays Disrespect
Time to Remove Joe Biden
Bad Eggs: The Biden Administration’s Politicization of Easter
Tipsheet

Texas Judge Orders Release of Illegal Immigrants Accused of Overrunning National Guard at Border

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 01, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

An El Paso magistrate judge ordered the release of Illegal immigrants accused of being involved in breaching Gov. Greg Abbott’s wire barriers and plowing through National Guard soldiers last month.

Advertisement

"It is the ruling of the court that all the rioting participation cases will be released on their own recognizance," presiding Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta said in the Easter ruling, reports the El Paso Times.

In his ruling during an online teleconference bond hearing, the judge accused the El Paso District Attorney's Office of not being prepared to move forward with detention hearings, the outlet noted. 

The arrests were made by the Texas Department of Public Safety in connection with a March 21 stampede of asylum-seeking migrants — mostly men from Venezuela — who torn down razor wire along the Rio Grande and rushed the border fence at Border Safety Initiative Marker No. 36 in the Riverside area of El Paso's Lower Valley.

Some migrants face charges of assault of a public servant for knocking down Texas National Guard troops before order was regained. The migrants had sought to surrender themselves to U.S. Border Patrol in bids for asylum or other immigration relief.

It was unclear if the judge's ruling applied only to the "riot participation" charge and not to assault and criminal mischief charges related to the chaotic border rush.

It is unknown how many migrants were booked on a charge of "riot participation," a Class B misdemeanor, but Acosta mentioned "hundreds of arrestees" were entitled to individual detention hearings within 48 hours. (El Paso Times)

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

As journalists covering the stampede reported at the time, it was "absolute chaos." 


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
A Top Denver Official Was Caught Telling Illegal Aliens Something That Isn't Shocking Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Exposes How Dumb the Medical Elite Was About COVID Matt Vespa
A Summary of the Left’s Belief System Mark Lewis
Trump Responds to Mexican President's 'List of Demands' to Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
How Pro-Hamas Lunatics Showed That Nothing Is Sacred on Easter Sunday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement