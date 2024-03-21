Biden's Gaza Pier Could Be a Floating Death Trap for U.S. Troops
Tipsheet

DEI Dies in Another Red State

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 21, 2024 11:00 AM

Alabama has joined the growing list of red states taking aim at Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.  

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation that bars DEI in public entities, such as schools, universities, and state agencies. 

“My administration has and will continue to value Alabama’s rich diversity, however, I refuse to allow a few bad actors on college campuses – or wherever else for that matter – to go under the acronym of DEI, using taxpayer funds, to push their liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe,” Ivey said in a statement.

The legislation prohibits local public school boards and universities from maintaining an office or department that promotes DEI. It also bars students, employees, and contractors from being required to attend any DEI “training, orientation, or course work that advocates or requires assent to a divisive concept.”

The legislation outlines eight “divisive concepts” including discussions around conscious or subconscious racism and sexism, and whether “meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist” that are now prohibited.

It also empowers state agencies – including local boards of education and public universities – to “discipline or terminate the employment of any employee or contractor who knowingly violates this act.”

However, the law specifically notes that it does not prohibit students and staff from hosting DEI programs “provided that no state funds are used.” Universities are also still allowed to “engage in recruiting and outreach programs” and teach topics and events in a “historically accurate context.” (CNN)

Chairman Comer Ends House Oversight Committee Hearing With a Special Announcement Rebecca Downs
The new law means Alabama joins Florida, Utah, and Oklahoma, among others, that also have DEI restrictions in place. 

The law, which will take effect Oct. 1, also mandates that public universities designate bathrooms based on biological sex.

Separately on Wednesday, lawmakers in the state advanced legislation that would prohibit teacher-led discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation and ban pride flags from being displayed in classrooms.


