Ballot Measures Passed in SF Have Some Wondering if the City Is Still a 'Liberal Bastion'

The political pendulum is beginning to swing the other way in San Francisco as voters, increasingly frustrated by lawlessness in the city, overwhelmingly passed a pair of ballot measures that require drug screening for welfare recipients and increased police surveillance.

The results are a win for Mayor London Breed, who supported the measures as she prepares for a reelection battle in November. Not long ago, such a position would have been "political suicide" in the progressive city, Politico notes, but residents have grown tired of open drug use, needles littering the sidewalks, homeless encampments along their commutes, retail theft, closed businesses, and crime, polling shows.

Proposition E, which authorizes police to use surveillance equipment — cameras, drones, and even facial-recognition technology — without prior permission from an oversight body, passed with 59,818 votes, or 59.9 percent. The proposition will also loosen restrictions on police chases and require that officers spend less time on paperwork and administrative duties. Proposition F, which mandates that anyone receiving public-assistance benefits be screened for a substance-abuse disorder, passed with 63,295 votes, or 63 percent. As part of the proposition, public-assistance recipients found to be drug-dependent could be offered treatment. If it is made “available at no cost, the recipient will be required to participate to continue receiving” public benefits, according to the proposition. (National Review)

“We want San Francisco to be exactly what the people who live here want to see,” she told supporters. “And that is a safe, affordable place to call home.”

Tuesday's results have some San Francisco papers questioning the city's identity, with The San Francisco Standard wondering if it's "still a liberal bastion."

Results from Tuesday, and an even more consequential election in November, are raising the question of whether San Francisco’s vaunted reputation as a liberal bastion—home to the Summer of Love and the LGBTQ+ rights movement—is being hollowed out like an Ozempic patient. The answer, as always in this city, lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Prop F will build on this work to get more people help. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 6, 2024

