Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism
Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots
Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date?
American Paralysis and Decline
The Push to Transition to Electric Vehicles Brings a Major Concern to the...
'Jeopardy!' Blasted for Going Woke
Soft-Soaping the 'Uncommitted' Voters Who Back Hamas
If This Is 'Christian Nationalism,' Sign Me Up!
Some Idiosyncratic Observations of the Elections So Far
Morning Joe: an Abysmal Waste of Airwaves
Michigan Tries Crazy
States Are Moving to Protect Kids Online. Time for D.C. to Follow Suit.
Bulk Mail Voting Is an Open Invitation to Fraud
The Palestinian Cause Has Officially Jumped the Shark
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Blocks Texas's New Law Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration. Abbott Responds.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 01, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

A federal judge on Thursday blocked a new Texas law that would make illegal immigration a state crime, allowing local law enforcement officials to arrest and deport illegal border crossers, a move Gov. Greg Abbott said he was expecting. 

Advertisement

U.S. district judge David Ezra sided with the Biden administration, which has argued that enforcement of immigration policies is the exclusive authority of the federal government. 

In his order, Ezra explained that giving Texas the right to “permanently supersede federal directives on the basis of an invasion would amount to nullification of federal law and authority — a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War.” 

Senate Bill 4 was set to take effect March 5.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the state is appealing the decision.

"Texas has a clear right to defend itself from the drug smugglers, human traffickers, cartels, and legions of illegal aliens crossing into our state as a consequence of the Biden Administration’s deliberate policy choices," he said.

Abbott was confident the U.S. Supreme Court will decide the case. 

Recommended

Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The ruling came the same day President Biden and former President Trump held dueling visits to the border to address the illegal immigration crisis. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
Google CEO Pledged to Use AI to Combat Trumpism Matt Vespa
Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date? Matt Vespa
Judge Holds Catherine Herridge in Contempt, Slaps Heavy Fines Until She Reveals Her Sources Matt Vespa
American Paralysis and Decline Victor Davis Hanson
So Who Will Trump Pick for Veep? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden: My Fellow Americans, You're All Idiots Matt Vespa
Advertisement