Putin Gives an Ominous Warning About Further NATO Intervention in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday issued an ominous warning to NATO countries if troops are sent into Ukraine.

"There has been talk of sending NATO contingents to Ukraine. But we remember the fate of those who sent contingents [in the past]. Now the consequences for the interventionists will be much more tragic," Putin said in his annual State of the Nation address to the Russian parliament.

"We, too, have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. This really threatens a conflict with nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilization," he added. “Don’t they get that?”

The warning comes days after French President Emmanuel Macron floated the possibility of sending Western troops into the war-torn country, but the notion was roundly opposed by NATO allies, including the United States.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who attended the meeting in Paris on Monday, said that while there was a good debate and detailed discussion on the topic, summit participants were “unanimous” in their opinion against deploying troops Macron had told reporters at a news conference that while he and the other 21 European leaders present did not agree on deploying military personnel, the prospect was discussed openly. “Nothing should be ruled out,” he said. “We will do anything we can to prevent Russia from winning this war.” However, a raft of European officials came out Tuesday against such a plan. Among them were some of Ukraine’s more ardent supporters, including the United Kingdom, Poland, Spain and Italy, as well as officials from Hungary and Slovakia, two countries whose leaders have been criticized as pro-Russian. “What was agreed among ourselves and with each other from the very beginning also applies to the future, namely that there will be no ground troops, no soldiers on Ukrainian soil sent there by European countries or NATO states,” said Scholz. (CNN)

Putin allies said if such a plan were ever carried out, those troops would suffer the same fate as Napoleon’s army.

"To maintain his personal power, Macron could not think of anything better than to ignite a third world war. His initiatives are becoming dangerous for the citizens of France," said Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, according to Reuters. "Before making such statements, it would be right for Macron to remember how it ended for Napoleon and his soldiers, more than 600,000 of whom were left lying in the damp earth."