Former CNN Anchor Announces He's Running for Congress

Former CNN political analyst John Avlon announced Wednesday he is running for Congress in New York’s 1st Congressional District - a swing seat that's currently held by GOP Rep. Nick LaLota.

“It's official: I'm running for Congress in #NY01 because there's too much at stake for the country & community I love,” he said on X. “Long Island families deserve someone who fights for their values, not Trump's. It's time for us all to get off the sidelines. Join Me.”

"Right now, our democracy's in danger," he said in his video message, arguing there is "too much at stake" for the U.S. this election.

"We need to build the broadest possible coalition to defeat Donald Trump, defend our democracy and win back the House from his MAGA minions who don't even seem interested in solving problems anymore," he added.

One Democrat strategist Politico spoke with said despite being a former CNN political analyst and fill-in anchor, Avlon still has no name recognition in the district.

“Nobody knows John Avlon from Adam in that district. Being a CNN contributor is very different than being Wolf Blitzer,” a Democrat operative said. “The name recognition of John Avlon is nil.”

LaLota spokesperson Will Kiley, meanwhile, accused the former host of being a "Manhattan elitist without any attachments to Long Island other than his summer home in the Hamptons."

"Avlon knows nothing about Suffolk County other than Sag Harbor croquet matches and summer cocktail parties in Bridgehampton,” Kiley added, reports Politico.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Savannah Viar said his entrance in the race "adds even more leftist fuel to an already crowded dumpster fire of a Democrat primary."

"We look forward to litigating this smug, liberal hack's past," Viar added.