Will Trump Seek Revenge If Reelected? Former President Has a 'Drop the Mic' Response During Town Hall.

Former President Donald Trump addressed voter concerns during a town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday about whether he would focus, if reelected, on helping the country or “settling old scores.”

Advertisement

Following up on the question, Fox News’s Laura Ingraham explained that female voters “love” his policies but have been turned off by “the other stuff.”

“You say ‘how do you get together?’ We will get together through success,” Trump responded. “When this country—the country was at a level that we never—we had the best employment numbers in history. Everything was good. And this country was coming together. Then we got hit with Covid. But this country came together.



“I don't care about the revenge thing,” Trump added. “I know they usually use the word revenge. Will there be revenge? My revenge will be success.”

Following his $355 million civil fraud judgment, Trump reiterated his pledge to take his campaign message straight to New York City.

"I'm gonna see about Madison Square Garden and we're gonna go to the South Bronx and we're gonna go to Queens and other areas," he said. "If you look at what's happened in New York, I'm not even blaming the mayor. I think the mayor has sort of been told to take a backseat a little bit because they came after him violently."

NEW: Donald Trump says his "revenge" will be success and goes on to suggest that he has multiple rallies planned in New York City after the $350M ruling against him.



Epic 🔥🔥



"My revenge will be success."



"I'm gonna see about Madison Square Garden and we're gonna go to the… pic.twitter.com/tOMEkd0dwU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 21, 2024

Trump just dropped the mic on the "revenge" question during a Fox News town hall: "My revenge will be success," he said to rapturous applause. pic.twitter.com/z7S3tbHLpY — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 21, 2024



