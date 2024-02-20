Police and Media Are Protecting the Chiefs Parade Shooters. Here's Why That's Outrageous.
New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a...
Why the Media Skipped Over a Foiled Mass Shooting Plot in California
Not Your Father's Democratic Party
Who Are The Kansas City Parade Shooters, And Why Don’t We Know?
What Biden Bull Market?
Willis vs. Wade vs. Euphemisms
Nikki Haley Won't Like This New GOP Primary Poll From Her Home State
Liberal Comedian Offers a Bribe to Clarence Thomas to Resign
Kathy Hochul Does Damage Control After Trump Verdict. It Doesn't Look Like It...
Drag as Subversive Education
Democrat State Asks for Volunteers to House Illegal Immigrants
Argentina and Venezuela Are Warning Examples for the United States
Watch: Harlem Residents Give Democrats an Earful Over Migrant Crisis in Their Backyard
Tipsheet

Three High Profile Figures Indicted in 2021 Assassination of Haitian President

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 20, 2024 9:30 AM

Three high profile figures are among the 51 people indicted in the 2021 assassination of Haiti’s former president Jovenel Moïse: former first lady Martine Moïse, the country’s former prime minister Claude Joseph, and its police chief Léon Charles.  

Advertisement

The former first lady, who was critically injured in the attack on her husband by more than two dozen foreign mercenaries, is accused of being complicit, with the judge noting he “found contradictions in Moïse’s statements and some evidence that suggest she knew about a plot against the former president,” according to The Wall Street Journal. 

While the judge did not present evidence showing she was directly involved, he pointed to testimony from two defendants who claimed she wanted to run for president. 

The 122-page report listing the charges is the product of five judges and years of investigation, with previous judges stepping down from the task citing intimidation and threats to their families. 

Charles faces the most serious charges: murder; attempted murder; possession and illegal carrying of weapons; conspiracy against the internal security of the state; and criminal association. He is alleged to be one of the masterminds of the assassination. […]

The judge’s report alleges that the president’s head of security was paid an $80,000 bribe to lower security on the night of the assassination, and to keep his men out of harm’s way. 

He noted how “none of the police providing security to the head of state was in danger. Unfortunately, the head of state was assassinated with ease.”

Political turmoil in Haiti has only worsened since 2021, with extreme gang violence forcing the U.S. to nearly close its embassy in Port-au-Prince. The Haitian government announced last week that it is working to finalize a long-awaited police force led by Kenya to quell gang violence in the city. (The Hill)

Recommended

New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Joseph claimed the country's Acting President and Prime Minister Ariel Henry is "weaponizing the Haitian justice system, prosecuting political opponents" like him. 

"It’s a classic coup d’état,” he told the Associated Press. “They failed to kill me and Martine Moïse on July 7th 2021, now they are using the Haitian justice system to advance their Machiavellian agenda.” 

Tags: HAITI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Watch: Harlem Residents Give Democrats an Earful Over Migrant Crisis in Their Backyard Guy Benson
Who Are The Kansas City Parade Shooters, And Why Don’t We Know? John Nantz
Why the Media Skipped Over a Foiled Mass Shooting Plot in California Matt Vespa
Ann Coulter Points Out an Uncomfortable Truth About the Kansas City Shooting Suspects Townhall Video
Not Your Father's Democratic Party Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Advertisement