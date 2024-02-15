Powerful House Republican Drops Retirement Announcement After Mayorkas Impeachment

Rep. Mark Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term.

“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable. Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home,” he said in a statement.

“In the last few months, in reading the writings of our Framers, I was reminded of their intent for representatives to be citizen-legislators, to serve for a season and then return home,” Green continued. “Our country–and our Congress–is broken beyond most means of repair. I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington. As I have done my entire life, I will continue serving this country–but in a new capacity.”

In an interview with Axios, the former Army officer, doctor and state senator emphasized how frustrating it can be to get anything done in Washington.

"This place is so broken, and making a difference here is just you know, just it feels like a lot of something for nothing,” he said.

The Republican also spoke of the rewarding aspects of serving in Congress.

"The NDAA amendments that I've gotten to build more barracks for soldiers to get better training facilities for soldiers. You know, those Gold Star families you know, had an amendment, and I had the K2 bill. Getting those things done to take care of veterans, those are the things that I'm the most proud of," he said.

Green’s retirement announcement comes after House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas), Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), and House Select Committee on China Chair Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said they will not seek re-election.

“I am grateful to my wife, Camie, and my family, for standing beside me and for their service to our nation," Green's statement added. "During my time in the Army, they sacrificed dad and husband to multiple deployments–and as I have served here in Congress, they have supported me as I’ve been away most weeks. I also want to thank the constituents of Tennessee’s 7th District for the unbelievable honor to serve them in Congress–whose vote of confidence was not only evident in the wide margins in each election, but also without ever having a single primary opponent in my three elections. And finally, I want to thank my staff, whose unmatched hard work, dedication, and talent have resulted in our many victories and one of the lowest turnover rates in Congress.”