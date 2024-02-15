Here's the Russian Collusion File That Has the Deep State Trembling
So, Is That Why the FBI Ransacked Mar-a-Lago?
So, That's What the Cryptic 'Serious National Security Threat' Was All About
'Scary': George Soros Is Acquiring a Massive Stake in This Industry
Intel Briefing Scramble Highlights Biden Hypocrisy on State Secrets
As PolitiFact Reaches 1,000th Fact-Check of Trump, Here's How Obama, Clinton, and Biden...
'A Stunning Development': Is This Why the House Intel Chair Released That National...
How Will the Illegal Immigration Crisis Affect Representation in the House, Electoral Coll...
Biden's Super Bowl Shrinkflation Blame Game
Jack Smith Is Already Demanding SCOTUS Not Delay Trump Trial
Here's Why This 'Trans' Inmate Is Suing a Prison Chaplain
One Single Member of Congress Just Refused to Vote to Condemn...
This Vote From Rashida Tlaib on Condemning Rape Is a New Low, Even...
Fani Willis Could Be Saved by Her Father
Tipsheet

Powerful House Republican Drops Retirement Announcement After Mayorkas Impeachment

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 15, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Adrian Sainz

Rep. Mark Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term.

“At the start of the 118th Congress, I promised my constituents to pass legislation to secure our borders and to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable. Today, with the House having passed H.R. 2 and Secretary Mayorkas impeached, it is time for me to return home,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

“In the last few months, in reading the writings of our Framers, I was reminded of their intent for representatives to be citizen-legislators, to serve for a season and then return home,” Green continued. “Our country–and our Congress–is broken beyond most means of repair. I have come to realize our fight is not here within Washington, our fight is with Washington. As I have done my entire life, I will continue serving this country–but in a new capacity.” 

In an interview with Axios, the former Army officer, doctor and state senator emphasized how frustrating it can be to get anything done in Washington. 

"This place is so broken, and making a difference here is just you know, just it feels like a lot of something for nothing,” he said. 

The Republican also spoke of the rewarding aspects of serving in Congress. 

"The NDAA amendments that I've gotten to build more barracks for soldiers to get better training facilities for soldiers. You know, those Gold Star families you know, had an amendment, and I had the K2 bill. Getting those things done to take care of veterans, those are the things that I'm the most proud of," he said.

Green’s retirement announcement comes after House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas), Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), and House Select Committee on China Chair Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said they will not seek re-election. 

Recommended

So, Is That Why the FBI Ransacked Mar-a-Lago? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I am grateful to my wife, Camie, and my family, for standing beside me and for their service to our nation," Green's statement added. "During my time in the Army, they sacrificed dad and husband to multiple deployments–and as I have served here in Congress, they have supported me as I’ve been away most weeks. I also want to thank the constituents of Tennessee’s 7th District for the unbelievable honor to serve them in Congress–whose vote of confidence was not only evident in the wide margins in each election, but also without ever having a single primary opponent in my three elections. And finally, I want to thank my staff, whose unmatched hard work, dedication, and talent have resulted in our many victories and one of the lowest turnover rates in Congress.”

Tags: HOMELAND SECURITY RETIREMENT CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, Is That Why the FBI Ransacked Mar-a-Lago? Matt Vespa
Here's the Russian Collusion File That Has the Deep State Trembling Matt Vespa
Fani Willis Could Be Saved by Her Father Mia Cathell
White People Embarrassing Themselves Ann Coulter
'A Stunning Development': Is This Why the House Intel Chair Released That National Security Warning? Leah Barkoukis
With Friends Like the GOP Establishment, Ukraine Doesn’t Need Enemies Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, Is That Why the FBI Ransacked Mar-a-Lago? Matt Vespa
Advertisement