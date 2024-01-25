Trump Rejects Haley Donors: 'We Don't Want Them'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would refuse donors to Nikki Haley’s campaign.

In a lengthy statement criticizing his GOP primary opponent, he said those who’ve contributed to her campaign will be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”

Advertisement

“… Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots,” he wrote. “Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT.”

He continued, “When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out.’ This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to [Haley], from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”

Trump’s position on Haley donors comes after wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, where he beat her by double digits in both states.

Despite the losses, the former South Carolina governor has pledged to continue campaigning, claiming the race is “far from over.”

“We have raised $1 million since I gave that speech [Tuesday] night — online, in small dollars,” Haley said in a campaign speech on Wednesday. “We have had 200,000 donors from all 50 states. Ninety-five percent of those donations are $200 or less.”

Haley responded to Trump's post, welcoming even more donations. "Well in that case…donate here," she said on X along with a fundraising link. "Let’s Go!"