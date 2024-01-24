Here's How Trudeau Is Preparing for Trump's Possible Return to White House

With former President Donald Trump the almost certain Republican presidential nominee, Canada is preparing for what his possible return to the White House would mean for the country if he defeats President Biden in November.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week a “Team Canada approach” to prepare for the “uncertainty” another Trump administration would bring.

“We don’t know exactly what he is going to do,” the prime minister said. “We made it through the challenges represented by the Trump administration seven years ago, for four years, where we put forward the fact that Canada and the U.S. do best when we do it together.”

He cited a few examples of those challenges.

"Whether it was his attacks on farmers across Canada, whether it was his attacks on steel and aluminum workers, or whether it was his determination to tear up the free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, we were able to stand strong and renegotiate NAFTA," Trudeau added. "That was difficult.”

Trudeau said he has asked Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng to work with Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman on "a Team Canada approach" with "businesses, entrepreneurs, organized labour, civil society groups, different orders of government, to make sure that we're ready to continue to benefit as Canadians from a strong relationship with the United States." […] The "engagement strategy" announced by Trudeau on Tuesday resembles the diplomatic effort undertaken by the Liberal government in the wake of Trump's election in 2016. (CBC)

"We know there's always challenges whenever there's an American election," Trudeau said Monday. "But as we have before, we are going to be ready to deal with whatever gets tossed at us and make sure we're defending Canadian interests and opportunities in a strong relationship."