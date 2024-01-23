KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With...
'Unsafe Environment' Forces Oakland's Profitable In-n-Out to Close

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 23, 2024 8:30 AM

The only In-N-Out restaurant in Oakland, California, will close in March over rampant crime that has created an "unsafe environment" for customers and staff. 

According to a statement from restaurant officials, “repeated steps” were taken to reduce crime at the location but to no avail. 

"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment," Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said in a statement, according to KTVU. 

“Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies,” Warnick said, according to CBS East Bay.

The restaurant will close its doors March 24. 

The company told FOX Business that regular car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies of customers and employees led to the decision to shut down. […]

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about crime reports at the business, but data collected by the San Francisco Chronicle shows nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents and 1,174 car break-ins. (Fox Business)


