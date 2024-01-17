It's Official: Iranian Houthis Redesignated As a Terrorist Organization
Tipsheet

What Kind of Role Was Trump Hinting at With These Ramaswamy Comments?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 17, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race after a disappointing finish in Iowa, will be “working” with him “for a long time.”

The comment came as the entrepreneur appeared alongside Trump at a campaign event in New Hampshire. Ramaswamy has thrown his full support behind the 45th president and has encouraged other GOP presidential hopefuls to do the same. 

"Wow! How was that? Pretty good, right?" Trump said in response to Ramaswamy’s remarks. "He's a fantastic guy. He's got something that's very special because he started off with a zippo and he ended up very strong. He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it's an honor to have his endorsement." 

"He's going to be working with us and he'll be working with us for a long time," Trump continued. 

Whether Trump was referring to a role for the former GOP presidential candidate in his campaign or his administration, if elected, remains to be seen. 

Ramaswamy told Fox News’s Jesse Watters after the event, when asked if he's interested in a VP role, that he would “serve this country any way I can.”


