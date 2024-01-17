What Kind of Role Was Trump Hinting at With These Ramaswamy Comments?

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out of the race after a disappointing finish in Iowa, will be “working” with him “for a long time.”

The comment came as the entrepreneur appeared alongside Trump at a campaign event in New Hampshire. Ramaswamy has thrown his full support behind the 45th president and has encouraged other GOP presidential hopefuls to do the same.

Tonight I officially called on Ron DeSantis & Nikki Haley to drop out and endorse Trump. Our base spoke loud & clear last night. Now it’s our job to follow their mandate and revive this country. America-First, always. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3sj0NiFpHN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 17, 2024

"Wow! How was that? Pretty good, right?" Trump said in response to Ramaswamy’s remarks. "He's a fantastic guy. He's got something that's very special because he started off with a zippo and he ended up very strong. He did a great job. I was actually surprised when he called because he was doing well. And it's an honor to have his endorsement."

"He's going to be working with us and he'll be working with us for a long time," Trump continued.

Whether Trump was referring to a role for the former GOP presidential candidate in his campaign or his administration, if elected, remains to be seen.

Ramaswamy told Fox News’s Jesse Watters after the event, when asked if he's interested in a VP role, that he would “serve this country any way I can.”

Vivek Ramaswamy says he's ready to serve and he calls for Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to drop out of the race right now pic.twitter.com/TLaxjruR6o — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) January 17, 2024



