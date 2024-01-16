Here's What Hutchinson Had to Say About His Campaign After Finishing 6th in Iowa

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will “reevaluate” his campaign after finishing sixth in Iowa, ahead only of “other” and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race last week.

The Republican received less than 1 percent of the vote.

“We plan on going to New Hampshire. I’ve got my flight booked there. But we’re going to reevaluate after this evening. We’ll see where we finally end up and if we’ve got the strength to carry on this campaign beyond Iowa,” Hutchinson told KCCI in Des Moines.

“I applaud Iowa for the dedication and for coming out on a very cold night. It’s a great example of democracy," Hutchinson added. “I thought it was a well-run caucus. I can’t complain about that. I’ve been treated fairly here, we just didn’t have the recourses to capitalize on some of the opportunities when some of the other candidates dropped out.”

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign Monday evening after a disappointing fourth-place finish.

"We've looked at it every which way and I think it is true that we did not achieve the surprise that we wanted to deliver tonight and I think that that's just a hard fact we're going to have to accept as the campaign," Ramaswamy said Monday evening. "There is no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don't to see happening in this country.”

🚨 Vivek Ramaswamy announces that he is suspending his campaign. pic.twitter.com/Wb8taiuAT3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 16, 2024



