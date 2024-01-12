Antisemitism Has Become So Bad That a Top Sportscaster Paused Comment on It
Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley
Joe Biden Just Suffered Two Judicial Losses
Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Waging All-Out War Against Aaron Rodgers
Oh, So That's How Much U.S. Aid We've Lost Track of in Ukraine
The FAA Has Even More Bad News for Boeing
The Latest Sign That Consumers Just Don't Want Electric Vehicles
Harvard Was Just Slapped With a Lawsuit
University of Michigan Spends Tens of Millions on Hundreds of DEI Staffers
NY State Dem Whose Child Was Forced Into Remote Learning Has a Message...
Bigotry: Racist, Anti-Israel Country Demotes National Sporting Captain Because He's Jewish
School Superintendent Says She Faced 'Pushback' for Wanting to Implement Antisemitism Trai...
As House Republicans Look Into Impeaching Biden, Jim Jordan Has an FD-1023 Request...
Another State Advances Bill Protecting Youth From So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care
Tipsheet

There's Been Some Movement in Latest New Hampshire Poll

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 12, 2024 8:30 AM

With less than two weeks to the New Hampshire primary, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has gained ground in a new Emerson College survey released Thursday, while former President Trump lost some support.

Advertisement

The 45th president is still in the lead with 44 percent support in the Emerson College Polling/WHDH New Hampshire poll, with Haley trailing at 28 percent, which is a 10-point increase for her since November. Trump’s November support, meanwhile, was at 49 percent. 

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday, was at 12 percent, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 7 percent, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 4 percent. Five percent were undecided.

  • Trump’s support is highest among young Republicans: 54% of voters under 30 support Trump, while 20% support Haley, 8% Christie, 6% DeSantis, and 6% Ramaswamy.
  • Trump leads Haley among male Republican Primary voters by eleven points, 42% to 31%, and by 20 points among women Republican Primary voters, 46% to 26%.
  • Among the 12% of Chris Christie’s supporters, 52% name Nikki Haley as their second choice, 12% Hutchinson 10% DeSantis; 16% are undecided. (Emerson College Polling)

Recommended

As House Republicans Look Into Impeaching Biden, Jim Jordan Has an FD-1023 Request for Christopher Wray Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“Haley’s support has grown in New Hampshire from 4% in August to 28% with under two weeks until the primary,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, in a statement. “Haley’s base is among older voters, independent voters, and those with postgraduate degrees. Haley leads Trump 38% to 35% among those over 70, leads among voters with postgraduate degrees, 40% to 31%, and among independent voters, 37% to 31%.”

The Granite State’s Republican primary is set for January 23. 

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NIKKI HALEY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As House Republicans Look Into Impeaching Biden, Jim Jordan Has an FD-1023 Request for Christopher Wray Rebecca Downs
Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
Biden 'Saves' Democracy by Destroying It Victor Davis Hanson
Rashida Tlaib's Embarrassing Tweet About Houthi Airstrikes Gets Slapped With a Fact Check Matt Vespa
The FAA Has Even More Bad News for Boeing Spencer Brown
Joe Biden Just Suffered Two Judicial Losses Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
As House Republicans Look Into Impeaching Biden, Jim Jordan Has an FD-1023 Request for Christopher Wray Rebecca Downs
Advertisement