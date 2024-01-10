'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Sena...
Appeals Court Upends California's Attempt to Ban Carry Rights
Absolute Mayhem Has Engulfed Ecuador Right Now
Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in...
LIVE: House Holds First Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing
New Yorkers Irate Over Why Their Kids Were Forced Into Virtual Learning Amid...
X Announces Three New Shows. Guess Who's Trying to Make a Comeback.
Climate Protesters Crashed Ron DeSantis' Town Hall Event
'Slap on the Wrist': Critics Stunned by the Sentence This Sailor Who Spied...
‘Like JFK’: Hot Mic Catches Journalists Making Joke About Trump Assassination
Those on the Ground in Charleston Have Thoughts About 'Ceasefire Now' Agitators Biden...
The Bloody Price of Freedom
Dismantling Mayorkas' Latest Garbage Talking Point
Those Behind the Effort to Kick Trump Off Ballots Have Something in Common
Tipsheet

Key Takeaways From Fauci's Closed-Door Testimony

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 10, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released key takeaways from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first day of closed-door testimony, alleging the seven-hour hearing with the former head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases “uncovered drastic and systemic failures in America’s public health systems.”

Advertisement

“While leading the nation’s COVID-19 response and influencing public narratives, he simultaneously had no idea what was happening under his own jurisdiction at NIAID,” said Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) in a statement after the interview. “Dr. Fauci signed off on all domestic and foreign research grants without reviewing the proposals and admitted that he was unaware if NIAID conducted oversight of the laboratories they fund. Clearly, the American people and the United States government are operating with completely different expectations about the responsibilities of our public health leaders and the accountability of our public health agencies.”

Recommended

Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Wenstrup was also concerned by Fauci’s inability to remember key details about the pandemic’s origins and policies from that period of time. 

“Nearly 1.2 million Americans lost their lives to a potentially preventable pandemic,” he added. 

Democrats, meanwhile, disputed the GOP’s takeaways.

“The Republicans have totally distorted Dr. Fauci’s testimony, ongoing testimony, which will be available in a transcript,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) told reporters about the thread, according to The Hill. “And I hope that that won’t take too long, because I think that will be very illuminating to you and to the public.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), meanwhile, said the posts were “disinformation.” 

“They did not reflect the discussion that — I was feeling at the end of the day when I left here, that it had been a respectful discussion and we had had good conversations,” she said. 

Tags: PANDEMIC ANTHONY FAUCI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
Dismantling Mayorkas' Latest Garbage Talking Point Guy Benson
Flooded With Good Intentions John Stossel
Those Behind the Effort to Kick Trump Off Ballots Have Something in Common Mia Cathell
Ted Cruz Has an Idea on How SCOTUS Could Rule Unanimously to Keep Trump on the Ballot Rebecca Downs
X Announces Three New Shows. Guess Who's Trying to Make a Comeback. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
Advertisement