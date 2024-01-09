How the Jeffrey Epstein Docs Could Get New Life. Hint: It Involves Donald...
Tipsheet

NPS Pulls Plan to Remove Philadelphia's William Penn Statue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 09, 2024

The National Park Service on Monday suddenly withdrew its plan to remove the statue of William Penn from the site of his home during a "rehabilitation" of Welcome Park in Philadelphia.

NPS had opened a public comment period on Monday but by 6:30 p.m., it was closed.

"The preliminary draft proposal, which was released prematurely and had not been subject to a complete internal agency review, is being retracted. No changes to the William Penn statue are planned," the NPS said in a statement.

The NPS faced widespread backlash after announcing its plans to update the park to "provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors," according to a news release, which would include an “expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia." 

The reversal came after Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro got involved. 

In its update, NPS said it still plans to update Welcome Park ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. 

"Upon completion of all the necessary internal reviews, the park looks forward to engaging in a robust public process to consider options for refurbishing the park in the coming years," it said in a statement. 


