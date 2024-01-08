You Only Get One Vote
Why the Ashli Babbitt Saga Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
Netanyahu Says Months of War Ahead As Israel-Hamas Conflict Reaches 90-Day Mark
Biden's Malarkey-Filled Speech in Charleston Did Not Go Well
Why the NTSB Got 'Nothing' From Alaska 1282's Cockpit Voice Recorder
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview
Here’s the Contempt of Congress Resolution Against Hunter Biden
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: The Townhall Heckler Awards – Individual Trophy Wi...
What 'Accountability'? Lloyd Austin’s Job Is Just Fine
Border Agents Stop Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder
'Democracy' Party: Huge Majority of Democrats Say States Should Throw Trump Off Ballot
Midwest City Asks Biden for Help With Illegal Immigrant Influx
Hollywood Star Converts to Catholicism, Ponders Joining the Clergy
We Now Know What Happened to the Door Plug That Blew Off an...
Tipsheet

CNN Panel: Should Biden Go 'Full Hitler' on Trump?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 08, 2024 3:00 PM
Townhall Media

A CNN panel on Saturday debated President Biden’s reelection strategy of hammering former President Trump as a threat to democracy rather than touting his record to voters. 

Advertisement

“On the Democratic side, President Biden's campaign strategy is becoming clearer. And it could mean you will be hearing Adolf Hitler's name a lot more. But is that a winning message?” said host Chris Wallace as he introduced the discussion, pointing out that Biden began the year by going “harshly negative.”

He referenced two Biden speeches—one at Valley Forge that took place on Friday, where Biden claimed Trump “is a threat to democracy,” and another Monday at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, the site of a racially-motivated 2015 mass shooting, where Biden will reportedly “remind Americans the same hate that plagued Mother Emanuel hasn't gone away, and it's up to our elected officials to do their part in rooting out hate, extremism and division.” 

Wallace asked the panelists about the wisdom in this approach, as the chyron read, “Should Biden Go ‘Full Hitler on Trump?”  

“Biden campaign hoping the speeches and new ads draw a starker contrast with Trump. Aides telling CNN Biden may go 'full Hitler,' directly comparing Trump's rhetoric to the Nazi leader,” the host said. “Is Biden smart to go this hard at Trump, to go, quote, full Hitler, in the first week in January? I mean I certainly expected it in the fall, I certainly expected it in October or whatever, but it's really early to be doing this.”

“Some would argue it's a little late,” responded The New York Times’ Lulu Garcia-Navarro. "I mean, have you looked at his poll numbers? Have you seen how people are seeing his presidency?"

Recommended

'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg, meanwhile, noted that by pursuing this strategy so early it will become “background noise” with “no shock value to it by the time you get to the general election.” 

Conservatives will dismiss it as “an old tactic of the left,” he added, wondering who Biden is trying to convince unless perhaps “the point is just purely persuading his own coalition to come home.”

Wallace then argued the Biden campaign is taking this approach “because he has spent all fall touting his own record, leaning into Bidenomics, and it didn’t work.”

Indeed, according to CNN’s Poll of Polls, which tracks Biden’s average approval rating in national surveys, the president stands at 38 percent, with a 58 percent disapproval rating.   

“It seems like a desperate maneuver from someone who had a failed presidency,” commented The Manhattan Institute’s Reihan Salam. “But I actually agree that this might be his best option. This might be the only thing he really can say.”

  


Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Biden's Malarkey-Filled Speech in Charleston Did Not Go Well Spencer Brown
Our Incompetent Elite Is Opening Up America to Attack Kurt Schlichter
We Now Know What Happened to the Door Plug That Blew Off an Alaska Airlines Plane Mid-Flight Madeline Leesman
The Lloyd Austin ICU Hospitalization Cover-Up Is Shocking and Scandalous Guy Benson
Why the Ashli Babbitt Saga Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Advertisement