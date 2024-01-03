True the Vote Wins 'Monumental' Election Case Against Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight

Election integrity group True the Vote declared a legal victory Tuesday against Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight after a federal judge ruled their mass challenges of the eligibility of voters in the 2021 Senate runoff elections in Georgia did not violate the Voting Rights Act.

In a 145-page order, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee, said Fair Fight failed to show TTV’s efforts were illegal.

A federal court in the Northern District of Georgia today affirmed that citizens have the right to lawfully petition their government in support of election integrity without fear of persecution or prosecution. In a resounding vindication, TTV successfully defended its actions of December 2020, aiding Georgia citizens in filing elector challenges based on data showing over 364,000 voters appeared to be ineligible to vote due to change in residency. This victory is a testament to every American's constitutional right to free speech and the importance of actively participating in the electoral process. (TTV)

"Today's ruling sends a clear message to those who would attempt to control the course of our nation through lawfare and intimidation. American citizens will not be silenced,” said TTV President Catherine Engelbrecht.

Today’s landmark federal court ruling was a win for America. To everyone who stood with us during this multi-year legal battle - thank you.



If our elections aren’t fair, we aren’t free.



Never stop fighting the good fight.



— True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) January 2, 2024

Abrams' group sued TTV in 2020 after the organization helped citizens file lawful challenges asking counties to clean up voter rolls, Engelbrecht explained in a video statement. The effort was undertaken after TTV's data showed about 364,000 residents had moved out of the county or state they had been registered in.

“I am thrilled to tell you the court has decided in our favor in full. We’ve beaten Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight, Marc Elias and his law firm…and the Department of Justice,” she said.

The ruling came after nearly three years of litigation.

“This decision is monumental," said TTV's lead attorney Jake Evans. "It vindicates True the Vote in totality and establishes that eligibility challenges under Section 230 are a proper method to ensure voter rolls are accurate. I am grateful to help achieve this great victory.”