Trump Goes to War With Maine's Secretary of State
Claudine Gay Is Out as Harvard's President But She's Taking Something Big With...
So, That's Why Israel Is Pulling Back in Gaza
Stop Freaking Out About AI
Are You a Maker or a Taker?
Biden and the Polls: He's Fallen And Can't Get Up
British Police Are Actually Investigating a Case of Virtual Rape
Carlson Reveals the Warning He Gave Trump About What Could Happen to Him...
'This Is Just the Beginning': Stefanik Reacts to Gay's Resignation
Free Health Insurance For Migrants Is Lunacy
Override the Trans Travesty in Ohio
Sugary Beverage Taxes Were Never About Improving Public Health
Biden’s Education Policies Earn Report Card of Straight 'Fs'
Where Does Harvard Go From Here?
Tipsheet

True the Vote Wins 'Monumental' Election Case Against Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 03, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Election integrity group True the Vote declared a legal victory Tuesday against Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight after a federal judge ruled their mass challenges of the eligibility of voters in the 2021 Senate runoff elections in Georgia did not violate the Voting Rights Act.  

Advertisement

In a 145-page order, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee, said Fair Fight failed to show TTV’s efforts were illegal. 

A federal court in the Northern District of Georgia today affirmed that citizens have the right to lawfully petition their government in support of election integrity without fear of persecution or prosecution.

In a resounding vindication, TTV successfully defended its actions of December 2020, aiding Georgia citizens in filing elector challenges based on data showing over 364,000 voters appeared to be ineligible to vote due to change in residency.

This victory is a testament to every American's constitutional right to free speech and the importance of actively participating in the electoral process. (TTV)

"Today's ruling sends a clear message to those who would attempt to control the course of our nation through lawfare and intimidation. American citizens will not be silenced,” said TTV President Catherine Engelbrecht. 

Recommended

So, That's Why Israel Is Pulling Back in Gaza Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Abrams' group sued TTV in 2020 after the organization helped citizens file lawful challenges asking counties to clean up voter rolls, Engelbrecht explained in a video statement. The effort was undertaken after TTV's data showed about 364,000 residents had moved out of the county or state they had been registered in. 

“I am thrilled to tell you the court has decided in our favor in full. We’ve beaten Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight, Marc Elias and his law firm…and the Department of Justice,” she said. 

The ruling came after nearly three years of litigation.

“This decision is monumental," said TTV's lead attorney Jake Evans. "It vindicates True the Vote in totality and establishes that eligibility challenges under Section 230 are a proper method to ensure voter rolls are accurate. I am grateful to help achieve this great victory.”

Tags: GEORGIA ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Why Israel Is Pulling Back in Gaza Matt Vespa
If Republicans Follow THIS Advice, They Win in a Landslide Todd Starnes
Trump Goes to War With Maine's Secretary of State Matt Vespa
Are You a Maker or a Taker? John Stossel
Claudine Gay Is Out as Harvard's President But She's Taking Something Big With Her Matt Vespa
Who Knew Elise Stefanik Would Deliver a Kill Shot Into Liberal Academia? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's Why Israel Is Pulling Back in Gaza Matt Vespa
Advertisement