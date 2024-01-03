Trump Goes to War With Maine's Secretary of State
Tipsheet

'This Is Just the Beginning': Stefanik Reacts to Gay's Resignation

Leah Barkoukis
January 03, 2024
AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) celebrated news of Claudine Gay’s resignation amid a series of scandals that rocked the former Harvard University president. 

“TWO DOWN,” Stefanik, a Harvard alum, posted on X. “Harvard knows that this long overdue forced resignation of the antisemitic plagiarist president is just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history.”

Gay resigned after controversy over her response to the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, her disastrous congressional testimony where, under questioning from Stefanik, she argued context was necessary to determine whether calls for genocide against the Jewish people violated the university’s codes of conduct, and the mounting allegations of plagiarism in her academic papers and dissertation. Her resignation follows Elizabeth Magill’s, the former president of the University of Pennsylvania, who stepped down days after she testified alongside Gay and Massachusetts Institute of Technology president Sally Kornbluth.  

“I will always deliver results,” Stefanik said. “The resignation of Harvard’s antisemitic plagiarist president is long overdue. Claudine Gay’s morally bankrupt answers to my questions made history as the most viewed Congressional testimony in the history of the U.S. Congress.

“Her answers were absolutely pathetic and devoid of the moral leadership and academic integrity required of the President of Harvard,” she continued. “This is just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history.”


