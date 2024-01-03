Al Sharpton's Predictable Response to Claudine Gay's Resignation
Trump Goes to War With Maine's Secretary of State
Claudine Gay Is Out As Harvard's President but She's Taking Something Big With...
This Entire AP Story on Claudine Gay's Resignation Should Be Retracted
UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List
Trump Just Received Another Major Endorsement
Bizarre Anti-Israel Campaign Shows Jewish Organizations a Way Forward
True the Vote Wins 'Monumental' Election Case Against Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight
Carlson Reveals the Warning He Gave Trump About What Could Happen to Him...
'This Is Just the Beginning': Stefanik Reacts to Gay's Resignation
Ahead of House Republicans' Border Visits, Biden Admin Reopens Several Ports of Entry...
The Collateral Damage for Durbin’s War on Credit Cards Is Us
'Anti-Border Security': White House Claims That Republicans Are Responsible for Border Cri...
Another Bad Poll for Biden, But...
Tipsheet

Is This the Most Bizarre 'Crime' Police Have Ever Investigated?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 03, 2024 10:00 AM

British police are facing criticism for taking a case of virtual rape as seriously as the real crime.

In what is the first case of its kind, authorities are investigating the virtual gang rape of a 16-year-old girl’s avatar in the metaverse.

Advertisement

Police justified the investigation, arguing since the experience is immersive, she “suffered the same psychological and emotional trauma as someone who has been raped in the real world,” the Daily Mail reports. 

The teenager was reportedly in a virtual room with a number of other users when her avatar was virtually assaulted by several adult men avatars. 

Some are even calling for new legislation to address the virtual “crime.” Others rightly point out that police resources shouldn’t be wasted investigating such virtual matters especially given an “enormous backlog" of real rape cases exists.   

Yesterday the National Police Chiefs' Council's Child Protection and Abuse Investigation Lead, Ian Critchley, warned 'the metaverse creates a gateway for predators to commit horrific crimes against children'.

Details of the extraordinary virtual reality case have been kept secret to protect the child involved, amid fears that, for several reasons, a prosecution will not be possible.

But one senior officer familiar with the case said: 'This child experienced psychological trauma similar to that of someone who has been physically raped. There is an emotional and psychological impact on the victim that is longer term than any physical injuries.

'It poses a number of challenges for law enforcement given current legislation is not set up for this.' There have been a number of reported sex attacks on Horizon Worlds, a free VR online game run by Facebook's owner, Meta. (Daily Mail)

It’s unclear why the girl couldn’t have just taken the headset off. 

Recommended

UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The report, which reads like it came from the pages of the Babylon Bee, continues: 

Police believe developments in gaming have opened up new avenues for cybercrime, including virtual robbery, ransomware, fraud and identity theft. But current legislation is unlikely to cover rape in the metaverse as sexual assault is defined in the Sexual Offences Act as the physical touching of another person sexually without their consent.

The nature of the metaverse also blurs geographical boundaries, making it difficult to determine which law enforcement agency has jurisdiction over a particular incident when users and perpetrators are in different countries. (Daily Mail)


Tags: CRIME UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List Spencer Brown
So, That's Why Israel Is Pulling Back in Gaza Matt Vespa
Jimmy Kimmel Has a Meltdown After Aaron Rodgers Accuses Him of Being on Epstein Client List Townhall Video
Another Bad Poll for Biden, But... Guy Benson
True the Vote Wins 'Monumental' Election Case Against Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Leah Barkoukis
'Anti-Border Security': White House Claims That Republicans Are Responsible for Border Crisis Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List Spencer Brown
Advertisement