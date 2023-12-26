MTG Vows to Introduce Legislation Addressing What Happened to Her on Christmas

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was the target of a swatting incident on Christmas Day, she said on X.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” she wrote. “I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!"

Police said a person in Rome, New York, called into the suicide hotline number saying he shot his girlfriend at the Republican lawmaker’s address and was going to commit suicide next.

After speaking with Greene’s local security team about the call, however, law enforcement officers did not follow through at her home.

As Greene indicated, she has been the victim of swatting incidents multiple times in the past.

Last year, police rushed to her home over a report of a shooting, which turned out to be false.

"The person who made the call through the chat advised that they 'came out as trans-gender and claimed they shot the family,'" a Rome police report stated. "They also claimed, 'If anyone tried to stop me from shooting myself, I will shoot them.' They advised 'they would be waiting for us.' "

Prior to that, another false report occurred, where authorities were told a “subject [had been] shot multiple times.”

Greene later gave a more detailed explanation of some of the threats she faces and wondered why the FBI can't determine who's responsible.

"I was swatted this morning on Christmas Day and a few days ago - Thursday Dec 21st. we received this death threat where this man is saying I will be shot in the head and skinned to make a “parasol” making a reference to Gein, who was a psychopath killer who would make things out of his victim’s skin. He also says he would like to smash Pres Trump’s and Brian’s heads on a curb," she wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the messages.

"They have not arrested Ben McLean yet," she continued. "They simply called him on the phone and Cap Police sent us this email about what he said. The outright absurdity of this email response and the fact that they have not arrested this guy is shocking, thankfully I’m a gun owner. But compare it to how the FBI and DOJ treats J6’ers, Pres Trump, and their political enemies. Why doesn’t the FBI just call J6’ers on the phone, like the man who says he wants to shoot me in the head and use my skin to make a parasol, and just ask them about what they said on January 6, 2021 instead of hunting them down and locking them up doing the bidding of the DOJ who continues to issue arrest warrants almost everyday for people who said the 2020 election was stolen. Incredible double standard. Also, if you read McLean’s messages he says he knows the FBI, names an agent, says he likes them, and says the FBI is recruiting him. Is the FBI recruiting a man who is threatening to kill a member of congress and crush the skull of President Trump?

"And after today, I have been swatted 8 times but the FBI can’t seem to figure out who is responsible for the swatting and says the law doesn’t allow them to track them down," Greene continued. "The FBI can do so many things, has even abused FISA to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans, but can not figure out who wants me killed by a hail of bullets fired by a SWAT team responding to murder suicide calls supposedly coming from me. Thankfully my local police are far too smart, know me well, and know exactly what these swatting calls are. I know there are good FBI agents that are completely sick and tired of the Biden administration they work under. Swatting is extremely dangerous and people have been killed as a result from swatting calls. It’s also a waste of police time and resources and harassment. I will be introducing legislation to track down swatters. Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes for me and my family. I will never stop fighting for what is right and I will always put America first! No matter what or who attacks me. Merry Christmas!! Christ is KING!!!"