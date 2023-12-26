A Massive Caravan Is Heading Toward the Border

A massive migrant caravan is making its way to the United States’ southern border.

Thousands of mostly South and Central American migrants arrived Sunday in the Mexican town of Alvaro Obregon after traveling more than nine miles from Tapachula with the hope of reaching America.

According to a Reuters report, local authorities believe they’re seeing about 8,000 people per day.

Local authorities estimated the size of a caravan of migrants, heading to the US border, to average about 8,000 people per day. A @Reuters witness traveling with the group said most migrants were from Central and South America but also the Caribbean https://t.co/Ov1gyAQnPo pic.twitter.com/szeR6CitDN — Reuters (@Reuters) December 25, 2023

The leaders of the caravan are carrying a banner that says, “exodus from poverty.” As the New York Post points out, however, economic hardship does not qualify one for asylum.

If Biden cared to stop them, he would have the Border Patrol conduct expedited hearings on the border, determine that economic hardship does not qualify the crossers for asylum, and turn them back. If Biden cared to stop them, he could follow the rules, which says that asylum-seekers must apply in the first safe country they enter — that is, Mexico, not the US. If Biden cared to stop them, he would force people who want to apply to enter the US to do so from another country. He said he was doing so, with the CBP One app. Except the app accepted everyone who applied, even those who didn’t qualify, and even worse, Biden went back on his word. People are crossing the southern border by the tens of thousands without using the app. More than 2 million people illegally have entered the United States in each of the past two fiscal years. It is a wave of poverty that is overwhelming Chicago, El Paso, Denver, New York and more. (New York Post)

The latest caravan comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall are scheduled to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss the illegal immigration crisis.

"Secretary Blinken will discuss unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere and identify ways Mexico and the United States will address border security challenges, including actions to enable the reopening of key ports of entry across our shared border," the State Department said in a news release. "Secretary Blinken will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the Los Angeles Declaration for Migration and Protection, and underscore the urgent need for lawful pathways and additional enforcement actions by partners throughout the region."



