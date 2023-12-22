Get Ready for Another Barrage of Leftist Attacks on the Supreme Court
Catholic Women's College 'Deeply Sorry' About Transgender Acceptance Plan

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 22, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

A Catholic women’s college in Notre Dame, Indiana, is reversing course after announcing last month that the school would let males attend if they identified as females.

"Saint Mary’s [College] will consider undergraduate applicants whose sex assigned at birth is female or who consistently live and identify as women," President Katie Conboy said in an email to faculty, according to Fox News Digital. 

Critics blasted the change, accusing the college of going against church teachings. They called on the school to reconsider. 

On Wednesday, the community received an update from Conboy and the chair of the college’s board of trustees going back on their plan. 

"When the board approved this update, we viewed it as a reflection of our college’s commitment to live our Catholic values as a loving and just community," the letter stated. "We believed it affirmed our identity as an inclusive, Catholic, women’s college."

The women acknowledged that’s not how everyone took it. 

"As this last month unfolded, we lost people’s trust and unintentionally created division where we had hoped for unity," the letter continued. "For this, we are deeply sorry. 

"Taking all these factors into consideration, the Board has decided that we will return to our previous admission policy," they said. 


