'Deep Remorse': IDF Says It Mistakenly Killed 3 Hostages in 'Tragic Incident'

The Israel Defense Forces mistakenly killed three hostages in northern Gaza Friday morning, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced.

“Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination where it was confirmed that they were 3 Israeli hostages and were identified: Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7. Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7,” the IDF said in a statement on X, adding that the third hostage was Alon Shamriz, “kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.”

“Immediate lessons” were learned from the event, which is under review, the statement added.

Their bodies were transferred to Israeli territory for examination where it was confirmed that they were 3 Israeli hostages and were identified:



Yotam Haim, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

Samer Talalka, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Am by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

The name of the third hostage mistakenly killed during the incident, was approved for publication by his family.



Alon Shamriz, kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7.

“This is a sad and painful event for all of us, and the IDF bears responsibility for everything that happened,” Hagari said.

The incident took place "in a battle zone where the troops encountered many terrorists," he explained. "In some cases, suicide bombers were encountered, and also attacks in which terrorists tried to lure our forces and draw them into an ambush. Shortly after the tragic incident, another encounter with terrorists took place near the scene of the incident."

Protests broke out in response:

🚨 PROTESTS ERUPT IN ISRAEL AFTER IDF ADMITS TO KILLING 3 HOSTAGES pic.twitter.com/MsecblDz96 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 16, 2023



