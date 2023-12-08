Here's the List of Things Hunter Biden Bought Instead of Paying Taxes
There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Radical Islamic Terrorists Have Found Allies...in the Buffalo Bills?
Here's What a Gunman Said Before Opening Fire on a Synagogue in Albany
When You Lose a $100 Million Donation, You Might Lose Your Job
Lawmakers Take Action After Appalling Testimony From Elite University Presidents on Antise...
New Job Numbers Show 'Biden Is the Grinch Who Stole Christmas'
Trump Continues to Lead Biden Even With RFK Jr. Factored Into Race, Emerson...
Another Day, Another Example of the 'Hypocrisy of the Global Elites' at UN...
NYC Is One Step Closer to Enacting 'Insane' Tax on Motorists in Manhattan
Mattel Created a Cherokee Barbie. Here's Why Some Are Unhappy About It.
Can the Taxpayer-Bloated, Snarling, Woke Beast of Higher Ed Beast Still Be Saved?
New Poll Spells Bad News for NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Of Course This Is How Rashida Tlaib Reacted to Jamaal Bowman Being Censured
Tipsheet

White House Responds to CAIR Director's 'Shocking' Oct. 7 Comments

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 08, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House condemned recent comments the director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Nihad Awad made about Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, when terrorists brutally murdered at least 1,200 Israelis.

Advertisement

As Katie reported Thursday, Awad drew condemnation for comments he made during a recent convention, as reported by the Middle East Media Research Institute: 

The White House, which invited CAIR for a listening session on Islamophobia in May, denounced the remarks.  

“We condemn these shocking, antisemitic statements in the strongest terms,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, according to The New York Times

“The horrific, brutal terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on Oct. 7 were, as President Biden said, ‘abhorrent’ and represent ‘unadulterated evil,’” Bates added. “The atrocities of that day shock the conscience, which is why we can never forget the pain Hamas has caused for so many innocent people.”

Awad argued in a statement released Thursday that his comments were taken out of context: 

Recommended

How Were the Universities Lost? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

“During my remarks at a conference two weeks ago in support of Palestinian human rights, I condemned violence against all civilians and all forms of bigotry, specifically including Islamophobia and antisemitism.

“As I said, ‘The hatred, the prejudice, the violence, the discrimination against Jews because of their faith or their life or their religious practices is a hateful mindset, behavior and action. We as human beings, as Muslims, as Palestinians, see it as evil the way it is, and [it] should be condemned because antisemitism is a real phenomenon, a real evil, and it has to be rejected and combated by all people regardless of their faith tradition, ideology, or those people who have no ideology. It is an attack on humanity and should be clearly condemned by all people.’

“Despite my clear remarks, an anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian hate website selected remarks from my speech out of context and spliced them together to create a completely false meaning.

“What I actually said while discussing international law: Ukrainians, Palestinians and other occupied people have the right to defend themselves and escape occupation by just and legal means, but targeting civilians is never an acceptable means of doing so, which is why I have again and again condemned the violence against Israeli civilians on Oct. 7th and past Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians, including suicide bombings, all the way back to the 1990s—just as I have condemned the decades of violence against Palestinian civilians.

“The average Palestinians who briefly walked out of Gaza and set foot on their ethnically cleansed land in a symbolic act of defiance against the blockade and stopped there without engaging in violence were within their rights under international law; the extremists who went on to attack civilians in southern Israel were not. Targeting civilians is unacceptable, no matter whether they are Israeli or Palestinian or any other nationality.” (CAIR)

Advertisement

 

Tags: WHITE HOUSE ANTI-SEMITISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Were the Universities Lost? Victor Davis Hanson
This Is Who Melania Trump Is Reportedly Pushing for Her Husband's VP, and It's Not Surprising Sarah Arnold
Here's the List of Things Hunter Biden Bought Instead of Paying Taxes Katie Pavlich
Lawmakers Take Action After Appalling Testimony From Elite University Presidents on Antisemitism Spencer Brown
There Are No ‘Innocent Palestinians’ D.W. Wilber
There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Were the Universities Lost? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement